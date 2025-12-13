ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Upbeat About UDF's Performance In Kerala Local Body Polls

UDF candidate Deepthi Mary Varghese, front second left, and others celebrate after the alliance's victory in Kerala's local body elections, in Kochi, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat over the impressive performance of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Kerala local body polls which are billed as a semi-final ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in the southern state.

The Congress-led UDF has been out of power over the last 10 years and hopes to defeat the CPI-M led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in 2026. According to Congress insiders, the UDF did well in the local body elections mainly due to its selection of candidates and the voters rejecting the LDF policies.

Congress insiders said a win in the local body elections showed an advantage for the Opposition in the next year’s Assembly elections but the UDF needs to guard against complacency as well.

“We are all very happy over the local body election results. We took a lot of care in selecting our candidates. Besides, the voters have given their mandate against the policies of the state government. The results show that the UDF will have an advantage over the LDF in the next year’s Assembly elections but we must not become over confident. We have to sustain the momentum generated now,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat.

“Winning four municipal corporations and over 500 panchayats is a powerful endorsement from the people. We accept this mandate with humility and a deep sense of responsibility. The victory strengthens our resolve to work even harder to stay closer to the people,” he said.

Insiders said the Congress had started preparing for the local body polls which are fought in the southern state on party lines from July and launched protests over issues like drug menace, unemployment, price rise and corruption from August onwards to mobilize support of various communities.

The party managers credited the UDF win in local body elections to the guidance received from leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former MP from Wayanad parliamentary constituency, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who represents Wayanad in the House.