Congress Upbeat About UDF's Performance In Kerala Local Body Polls
A win in the local body elections shows an advantage for the Opposition but the UDF needs to guard against complacency as well.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 7:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat over the impressive performance of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Kerala local body polls which are billed as a semi-final ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in the southern state.
The Congress-led UDF has been out of power over the last 10 years and hopes to defeat the CPI-M led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in 2026. According to Congress insiders, the UDF did well in the local body elections mainly due to its selection of candidates and the voters rejecting the LDF policies.
Congress insiders said a win in the local body elections showed an advantage for the Opposition in the next year’s Assembly elections but the UDF needs to guard against complacency as well.
“We are all very happy over the local body election results. We took a lot of care in selecting our candidates. Besides, the voters have given their mandate against the policies of the state government. The results show that the UDF will have an advantage over the LDF in the next year’s Assembly elections but we must not become over confident. We have to sustain the momentum generated now,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat.
“Winning four municipal corporations and over 500 panchayats is a powerful endorsement from the people. We accept this mandate with humility and a deep sense of responsibility. The victory strengthens our resolve to work even harder to stay closer to the people,” he said.
Insiders said the Congress had started preparing for the local body polls which are fought in the southern state on party lines from July and launched protests over issues like drug menace, unemployment, price rise and corruption from August onwards to mobilize support of various communities.
The party managers credited the UDF win in local body elections to the guidance received from leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former MP from Wayanad parliamentary constituency, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who represents Wayanad in the House.
“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are our leaders and their inputs always help us in state politics. She had campaigned in the Nilambur by poll which we won. Both our leaders will visit the state by month end to celebrate the UDF win in the local body elections,” said Mohan.
Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala Benny Behnan said the UDF had been doing well in the national elections but not in the 2021 Assembly elections. The 2025 local body polls showed the UDF had regained trust of the voters, he said.
“This is a fantastic win for the UDF. It certainly shows the trend for the 2026 Assembly elections in the state. The people in the state are educated and aware of their rights,” Benny told ETV Bharat.
“We thank the people of Kerala for giving their wholehearted support in the local body polls. We are now confident and will work to garner more support from the common people for the upcoming assembly elections and defeat the corrupt and incompetent LDF government in the state,” he said.
The UDF had won 18 of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala in 2024. The BJP had won Thrissur seat while the LDF had won Alathur. In 2019, the UDF had won 19 seats and the LDF won one seat.
Congress insiders played down the NDA’s win in Thiruvananthapuram local body polls saying the UDF suffered from a weak organization in that area and hence could not bring voters to the polling station, something the NDA cadres could achieve.
“The NDA won in Thiruvananthapuram as the UDF organization was not that strong. In other areas, the UDF has taken over from the LDF. The NDA vote share has actually dropped from the Lok Sabha elections,” said Mohan.
The Congress had revamped the Kerala team in May when Sunny Joseph was named the new state unit chief along with three working presidents PC Vishnunadh, AP Anilkumar and Shafi Parambil. The move aimed at addressing infighting in the state unit. Later, the high command met senior state leaders in October and urged them to work unitedly for the local body elections.
