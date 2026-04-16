Kerala: Factionalism And Groupism Resurface In Congress Amid Chief Ministerial Debate
KPCC president Sunny Joseph pointed out that such discussions were 'misplaced' and urged members to wait until the election results are announced on June 4
Published : April 16, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Factionalism and groupism, long considered a bane of the Congress party in Kerala, have resurfaced with renewed vigour, triggered by a series of controversial statements on the potential chief ministerial candidate, following Kerala Assembly Election 2026 on April 9. The ongoing internal conflict, particularly following K Sudhakaran’s comments, has once again exposed the deep divisions within the party, raising questions about its unity and future leadership.
Sudhakaran's sudden shift, from supporting Ramesh Chennithala to shifting to support K C Venugopal for the chief minister's post, has ignited tensions, especially as it came in defiance of the party high command's directive to avoid public discussions on the matter. The move is seen as a direct challenge to V D Satheesan, the current Leader of the Opposition, further fueling the rift between various factions within the Congress.
In a social media post that many interpreted as targeting Satheesan, Sudhakaran praised Venugopal for his organisational skills and leadership, crediting him with the party's success in the last elections. The post, however, notably excluded any mention of Chennithala, further igniting the already simmering tensions.
Sudhakaran's remarks were widely seen as an indirect swipe at Satheesan, whose leadership had previously clashed with Sudhakaran's ambitions. The post drew heavy criticism and cyber backlash, forcing Sudhakaran to lock the comments section.
In contrast to Sudhakaran's open endorsement, Venugopal took a more measured approach, stating that Sudhakaran, as a senior leader, had every right to express his views. Venugopal however emphasised that public discourse about the chief ministerial candidate was not productive at this stage, and should be avoided until the election results are officially declared.
Despite his personal stance, Venugopal acknowledged the need for internal consultations, and reiterated that the party leadership would make the final decision, after engaging with the winning legislators.
'Wait For Results'
Both KPCC President Sunny Joseph and Ramesh Chennithala have urged the party to refrain from engaging in premature debates over the chief ministerial post. Joseph pointed out that such discussions were 'misplaced' and urged party members to wait until the election results are announced on June 4.
He also warned against the circulation of fake social media campaigns promoting specific leaders for the top post.
Chennithala, likewise, emphasised the importance of maintaining party discipline and unity, cautioning that indulging in such debates would demoralise party workers and harm the party's electoral prospects.
At the heart of this factionalism is the long-standing personal rivalry between K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan, which has played out publicly since the 2021 elections. Allegations of Sudhakaran being sidelined by Satheesan's influence and the high command’s decisions have only deepened the divide. The internal feud now threatens to overshadow the party's campaign, with factional loyalty seemingly outweighing party cohesion.
As the Congress part in Kerala faces an internal crisis, the divisiveness among leaders could prove detrimental in the run-up to the upcoming elections. With the party fractured into factions, all eyes will be on whether Congress can rally behind a single candidate and present a unified front to effectively challenge the ruling government.
The internal discord, if left unchecked, could erode the party's chances of securing a strong position in the upcoming elections.
In the face of rising challenges, the Congress party must now confront its deep-rooted factionalism and groupism if it hopes to overcome internal divides and emerge as a viable opposition force in Kerala’s political landscape.
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