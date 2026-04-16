ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala: Factionalism And Groupism Resurface In Congress Amid Chief Ministerial Debate

Former KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's sudden shift in support for K C Venugopal (right) for the CM post has ignited tensions and is seen as a direct challenge to V D Satheesan ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Factionalism and groupism, long considered a bane of the Congress party in Kerala, have resurfaced with renewed vigour, triggered by a series of controversial statements on the potential chief ministerial candidate, following Kerala Assembly Election 2026 on April 9. The ongoing internal conflict, particularly following K Sudhakaran’s comments, has once again exposed the deep divisions within the party, raising questions about its unity and future leadership.

Sudhakaran's sudden shift, from supporting Ramesh Chennithala to shifting to support K C Venugopal for the chief minister's post, has ignited tensions, especially as it came in defiance of the party high command's directive to avoid public discussions on the matter. The move is seen as a direct challenge to V D Satheesan, the current Leader of the Opposition, further fueling the rift between various factions within the Congress.

In a social media post that many interpreted as targeting Satheesan, Sudhakaran praised Venugopal for his organisational skills and leadership, crediting him with the party's success in the last elections. The post, however, notably excluded any mention of Chennithala, further igniting the already simmering tensions.

Sudhakaran's remarks were widely seen as an indirect swipe at Satheesan, whose leadership had previously clashed with Sudhakaran's ambitions. The post drew heavy criticism and cyber backlash, forcing Sudhakaran to lock the comments section.

In contrast to Sudhakaran's open endorsement, Venugopal took a more measured approach, stating that Sudhakaran, as a senior leader, had every right to express his views. Venugopal however emphasised that public discourse about the chief ministerial candidate was not productive at this stage, and should be avoided until the election results are officially declared.

Despite his personal stance, Venugopal acknowledged the need for internal consultations, and reiterated that the party leadership would make the final decision, after engaging with the winning legislators.

'Wait For Results'