Congress Trying To Disrupt India AI Impact Summit: Ashwini Vaishnaw
The Minister said those in the Opposition are not aware of what the youth of the country want.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing the party of trying to disrupt the ongoing India AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here.
The Minister asserted that those in the Opposition are not aware of what the youth of the country want. Vaishnaw's statement came in the wake of Congress' Youth wing members protest at the India IA Summit earlier in the day.
Addressing a press conference at the India AI Summit, Vaishnaw said, "I thank the youth, who endorsed this summit. They took it positively. The youth clearly said this is their exhibition. It is the summit for youth."
In an apparent reference to the Youth Congress' demonstration, the Minister informed that action has been initiated in the matter. "We took immediate action against anybody who tried to demean the good work being done by our startups, engineers and people working in the AI field,'' Vaishnaw said referring to the demonstration by the Congress' Youth wing.
The members of the Indian Youth Congress held the demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging of him of surrender before the US in the recent India-US Trade Deal. Attacking the Opposition for being 'critical' of the Summit, he said, "People in the Opposition don't know what the youth actually wants. No one can make them understand."
Referring to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the Minister said, "We are a very open minded government. We believe in taking feedback. We believe in the goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India)."
Vaishnaw reiterated that the government believes in inclusive growth and its endeavour is that benefits of its every schemes and policies reach to the people. Referring to the summit, "India AI Impact Summit has been a grand success. The quality of participation and dialogue was phenomenal." He asserted that the world has confidence in India's role in new AI age.
"The journey so far has been meaningful. Starting from building the base. We will very soon start the Mission AI 2.0," Vaishnaw said.
