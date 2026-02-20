ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Trying To Disrupt India AI Impact Summit: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing the party of trying to disrupt the ongoing India AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here.

The Minister asserted that those in the Opposition are not aware of what the youth of the country want. Vaishnaw's statement came in the wake of Congress' Youth wing members protest at the India IA Summit earlier in the day.

Addressing a press conference at the India AI Summit, Vaishnaw said, "I thank the youth, who endorsed this summit. They took it positively. The youth clearly said this is their exhibition. It is the summit for youth."

In an apparent reference to the Youth Congress' demonstration, the Minister informed that action has been initiated in the matter. "We took immediate action against anybody who tried to demean the good work being done by our startups, engineers and people working in the AI field,'' Vaishnaw said referring to the demonstration by the Congress' Youth wing.