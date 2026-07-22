ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Take Rahul Gandhi's Campaign For Students To Over 100 Colleges, Coaching Centres And Hostels In Country

The leaders not only interacted with the students but also allowed them to share their concerns and ask questions over the issue so as to give them a platform. Party insiders said police brutality against the protesting students in Delhi had led to similar protests across states and the Jantar Mantar incident had infuriated even the parents across the country.

As the allies backed Rahul, Congress strategists sensed an opportunity to take his message across the country to mobilise the student community. As part of the drive, senior leaders reached out to students in over 100 colleges, coaching centres and hostels across the country and briefed them about Rahul’s ‘Chhatron ki goonj’ campaign.

Later, other Opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and NCP-SP’s Supriya Sule also joined Rahul’s protest to express solidarity with the LoP’s sit-in that was dubbed a violation of protocol by the ruling BJP.

On their part the Congress leaders demanded a discussion over the NEET issue inside Parliament as the monsoon session started on July 20 but scaled up their agitation on July 21 by taking the protest right outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of his focused campaign called ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ that was staged at Rajasthan’s coaching hub Kota on June 17 and at Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on July 17, Rahul has been pressing for reforms in the education system which he said should begin with the minister’s resignation and cover smooth conduct of NEET medical entrance exam, CBSE board exams, other competitive exams and the recruitment exams, which impact crores of youngsters across the country.

Congress insiders said besides the general demand resignation of Education Minister Dhamendra Pradhan over NEET/CBSE fiascos that has been backed by several political and non-political players, Rahul’s larger focus on reforming the entire education system had found greater resonance among households who were angry over the way protesting students faced police brutality on July 20 at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

New Delhi: The Congress has planned to take Rahul Gandhi’s campaign nationwide by reaching out to students in over 100 colleges, coaching centres and hostels even as the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is busy confronting the government over the issues of NEET/CBSE fiascos inside Parliament.

AICC functionary BM Sandeep who addressed students in Chitradurga, Karnataka said the Congress campaign is non-political and only aims at reforming the education system.

“Our leader’s campaign is not political. He is doing it because the students asked him to raise their concerns. He met students who were affected by the recent NEET paper leak that led to the cancellation of the exam. Similarly, he also met students affected by mismanagement in the CBSE board exams," he said.

Sandeep said, "Before that he (Rahul) has been interacting with students who suffered due to paper leaks in recruitment exams. The student conclaves he has been addressing are to show that the Congress stands by them. India’s education system has become exploitative and extortionist under the government's watch. It is our collective duty to stand by the students and build public pressure on the government to take action to correct the system and make it accountable. The integrity of the education system is directly linked to the future of the country. The minister is not resigning but someone will have to take responsibility for the rot in the system.”

He said, “The latest reach out is to ensure the participation of students in the entire effort. Our campaign has created some pressure on the government but what we expect is an action plan. The police action at Jantar Mantar miffed a large number of students and parents alike. They are discussing the issue and want answers.”

Senior Congress leader Ashok Tanwar, who has been head of party’s students wings NSUI and IYC, addressed the students in Gurgaon. He said there was no politics behind the reach out as Congress was only playing its part as the national Opposition party.

“There is no politics involved in the campaign led by our leader Rahul Gandhi. He is talking about reforming the entire education sector as crores of Indians have been affected by various paper leaks and mismanagement over the past years. Education is an issue that concerns a large number of people and decides the country’s future but the system has developed several problems. While the parliament must debate such issues, what we need today is a point by point plan to address the various gaps in the education sector. Our leader’s campaign has been getting good response but there is a need to expand the drive and keep it going till we get results,” Tanwar told ETV Bharat.

“The students asked me for how long such agitations will go on and when will the system become transparent. I told them, the campaign will have to be sustained till we get the government to act. I told them that now that the issue had caught the nation's attention, every political party and civil society must come together to keep the protest going so the government is forced to bring in the correctives. There are multiple issues involved here and a piecemeal approach will not help,” he added.

AICC functionary Rohit Chaudhary, who interacted with students in SC/ST Hostel Begusarai, Bihar said the students were miffed over the police brutality against protestors in Jantar Mantar.

“The students were concerned over the treatment meted out to the protesters at Jantar Mantar when they were seeking correction in the exam system. The students wanted an exam calendar saying paper leaks and cancellations affected them mentally. They wanted to know till when all this will go on. It was a good interaction,” Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.