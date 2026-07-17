Congress To Support NC’s Statehood Protest In Delhi; Sajad Lone Calls It 'Burial' Of Article 370 Demand
Congress plans separate July 19 sit-in in Jammu before joining NC’s Delhi protest for J&K statehood but Peoples Conference declines participation.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Srinagar: As the National Conference is preparing for a Jantar Mantar sit-in on July 20, its coalition partner Congress said that it will join the protest which was launched by the Congress a year ago, while the Peoples Conference declined to join the proposed protest for which the ruling party is awaiting permission from Delhi police.
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra said that party leadership from the union territory will join the protest of the NC, but on July 19, Congress will hold a sit-in in Jammu.
“We welcome their decision which they have announced now. This movement was conceived by Congress, followed up by Congress and taken to its conclusion. We will join their protest even if the ruling party doesn't participate in our statehood protest,” Karra told reporters in Jammu.
He said that before the NC’s Delhi protest, Congress will hold a sit-in on July 19 at Hari Singh Park in Jammu, then take out a protest march up to Lok Niwas and submit a resolution to the president for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
“We have chalked out more programmes to intensify our struggle and launch it in each assembly constituency. If the government of India does not fulfil its promises, we will launch a yatra from Lakhanpur to Lolab at an appropriate time. We are working on the logistics of this Yatra,” Karra said.
The J&K Congress chief said that Congress can't stay away from the stir because this movement was launched by us. “Everything apart, statehood restoration is the aspiration and sentiment of 1.40 lakh people of Jammu and Kashmir. Any political party is welcome. Congress ran a campaign for restoration of statehood under the slogan ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq’ in the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. To intensify the movement, we launched a hunger strike and also the Srinagar Chalo, Jammu Chalo and Delhi Chalo stirs, which were very successful,” he said.
Karra said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to the prime minister. “When we launched this campaign a year ago, we invited big parties of Jammu and Kashmir, civil society and all citizens. But they didn’t participate in the movement because of their own compulsions,” he said.
The NC president, Farooq Abdullah, has invited 52 political parties and leaders for the July 20 stir, for which it is awaiting permission from Delhi police.
Although parties from Kashmir, including opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), have kept ambiguity about their participation, Peoples Conference said it will not participate in the protest.
Independent MLA from Handwara and PC chairman Sajad Lone said that he fears that the NC’s stir is an attempt to bury the demand for Articles 370 and 35A.
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Lone said that NC’s protest is not a movement for statehood and a repeat of 1975 in a different mode at a different time.
“Statehood is an important thing. But taking the demand to New Delhi should not become an issue between the opposition versus the BJP at the national level. What will happen to the demand if it becomes? a minority issue? How can anyone take it to the streets without exhausting the constitution? Don't make it a football for national politics,” he said.
He suggested that instead of protesting in Delhi, the ruling party should call an emergency session in the assembly and take that resolution before the government of India.
“NC did not support us in the assembly when I moved amendments to their resolution. Till now, the ruling party did not present any resolution in the assembly. I brought it three times, but the speaker didn't allow them, citing the sub judice status of the statehood,” he said.
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