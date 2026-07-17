ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Support NC’s Statehood Protest In Delhi; Sajad Lone Calls It 'Burial' Of Article 370 Demand

Srinagar: As the National Conference is preparing for a Jantar Mantar sit-in on July 20, its coalition partner Congress said that it will join the protest which was launched by the Congress a year ago, while the Peoples Conference declined to join the proposed protest for which the ruling party is awaiting permission from Delhi police.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra said that party leadership from the union territory will join the protest of the NC, but on July 19, Congress will hold a sit-in in Jammu.

“We welcome their decision which they have announced now. This movement was conceived by Congress, followed up by Congress and taken to its conclusion. We will join their protest even if the ruling party doesn't participate in our statehood protest,” Karra told reporters in Jammu.

He said that before the NC’s Delhi protest, Congress will hold a sit-in on July 19 at Hari Singh Park in Jammu, then take out a protest march up to Lok Niwas and submit a resolution to the president for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

NC President Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File/ETV Bharat)

“We have chalked out more programmes to intensify our struggle and launch it in each assembly constituency. If the government of India does not fulfil its promises, we will launch a yatra from Lakhanpur to Lolab at an appropriate time. We are working on the logistics of this Yatra,” Karra said.

The J&K Congress chief said that Congress can't stay away from the stir because this movement was launched by us. “Everything apart, statehood restoration is the aspiration and sentiment of 1.40 lakh people of Jammu and Kashmir. Any political party is welcome. Congress ran a campaign for restoration of statehood under the slogan ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq’ in the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. To intensify the movement, we launched a hunger strike and also the Srinagar Chalo, Jammu Chalo and Delhi Chalo stirs, which were very successful,” he said.