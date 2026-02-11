ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Stick To Two Key Demands In Tamil Nadu Alliance With DMK

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will take a final call over Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, but the Congress will stick to its demand for more seats and power sharing, the grand old party said on Wednesday.

"Our high command will take a final call over the alliance. We will stick to our two key demands of more seats and a share in power at all levels," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu Suraj Hegde told ETV Bharat.

The Congress reaction came shortly after DMK chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin noted at a media conclave that he was open to seat-sharing with the grand old party but not to power-sharing.

The Congress had been part of a DMK-led alliance for years, but never got a chance to share power in the southern state. Over the past months, the grand old party became ambitious, tried to expand its presence and raised the demand in a meeting with the Chief Minister on December 3, 2025. Since then, the Congress functionaries have been expressing their concern over a delay in the DMK's response to seat-sharing talks, which are finally set to start on February 22, 2026.

However, the rider from the Chief Minister on February 11 that he was not in a mood to share power fuelled tensions within the grand old party, which described the DMK leader's comments as political posturing. "These things happen in an alliance. What the Chief Minister said is political posturing ahead of talks. There are still 11 days left until the alliance talks take place. Things can change by that time," said Hegde.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Congress had contested 25 seats in alliance and won 19. This time, the grand old party is keen to contest between 35-40 seats out of a total of 234. "That is a fair demand from our workers. We not only want to share power in the state government but also at the panchayat and block level," said Hegde.

Since the December 3 meeting between the Congress delegation led by AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, and the Chief Minister, a section of the grand old party had grown impatient as no response came from the regional major DMK. As they shared their concern in public and suggested the grand old party should rather explore an alliance with the new entrant actor turned politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, a section of DMK leaders returned fire.

This led to a serious review of the Tamil Nadu alliance situation in Delhi on January 17, with the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, telling the state leaders that he will take a final call on the state alliance.