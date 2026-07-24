ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Stage Nationwide Satyagraha To Back Student Movement Across Districts On July 25

New Delhi: The Congress will stage candlelight marches and Satyagraha in all the districts across India on July 25 to express solidarity with the ongoing student protests demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the education system.

The student protests had been going on at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital over the past weeks, but police brutality against the protesters seeking accountability from the Centre over the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam fiascos on July 20 invited nationwide condemnation and generated public sympathy for the cause.

While the Congress youth wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested against the NEET and CBSE exam fiascos over the past weeks, the Congress-led INDIA bloc raised the issue inside Parliament and even staged a sit-in outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the monsoon session of Parliament started on July 20.

On Wednesday, senior Congress leaders reached out to students across 114 different cities across the country to flag the NEET issue. On Thursday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi led the INDIA bloc MPs to visit the Gandhi Smriti to pray and express solidarity with the protesting students.

The grand old party will step up its campaign on July 25 by staging candlelight marches and peaceful protests over the NEET paper leak issue in all the districts to mobilise support for the students who have now become vocal in demanding accountability from the Centre.

During the satyagraha, the party workers will flag police brutality against the students and mobilise public opinion over education reforms. They will also press for the resignation of Pradhan, which has been made a pre-condition by Rahul Gandhi before debating the issue inside Parliament.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary Abhishek Dutt, who addressed students at the Kidis Home School, Morena City in Madhya Pradesh on July 22, said the Congress and the entire opposition will not settle for anything less than Pradhan's resignation.

"We had fought the British before Independence through Gandhian means and forced them to leave the country. We are witnessing a similar situation today. The government does not care about the education system or the students. The Prime Minister is adamant on protecting the education minister for reasons known to him only, when the entire opposition is one on the demand. We will conduct Gandhian Satyagraha on July 25 in all districts to highlight the concerns of the students. Our protests will go on over the coming days," Dutt told ETV Bharat.

"Over 60 students were reportedly injured with tear gas and excessive police force unleashed against young voices exercising their democratic right to protest on July 20," he said.