Congress To Stage Nationwide Satyagraha To Back Student Movement Across Districts On July 25
Party insiders said the Congress will fight the NDA government through Gandhian means to stand by a just cause.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress will stage candlelight marches and Satyagraha in all the districts across India on July 25 to express solidarity with the ongoing student protests demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the education system.
The student protests had been going on at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital over the past weeks, but police brutality against the protesters seeking accountability from the Centre over the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam fiascos on July 20 invited nationwide condemnation and generated public sympathy for the cause.
While the Congress youth wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested against the NEET and CBSE exam fiascos over the past weeks, the Congress-led INDIA bloc raised the issue inside Parliament and even staged a sit-in outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the monsoon session of Parliament started on July 20.
On Wednesday, senior Congress leaders reached out to students across 114 different cities across the country to flag the NEET issue. On Thursday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi led the INDIA bloc MPs to visit the Gandhi Smriti to pray and express solidarity with the protesting students.
The grand old party will step up its campaign on July 25 by staging candlelight marches and peaceful protests over the NEET paper leak issue in all the districts to mobilise support for the students who have now become vocal in demanding accountability from the Centre.
During the satyagraha, the party workers will flag police brutality against the students and mobilise public opinion over education reforms. They will also press for the resignation of Pradhan, which has been made a pre-condition by Rahul Gandhi before debating the issue inside Parliament.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary Abhishek Dutt, who addressed students at the Kidis Home School, Morena City in Madhya Pradesh on July 22, said the Congress and the entire opposition will not settle for anything less than Pradhan's resignation.
"We had fought the British before Independence through Gandhian means and forced them to leave the country. We are witnessing a similar situation today. The government does not care about the education system or the students. The Prime Minister is adamant on protecting the education minister for reasons known to him only, when the entire opposition is one on the demand. We will conduct Gandhian Satyagraha on July 25 in all districts to highlight the concerns of the students. Our protests will go on over the coming days," Dutt told ETV Bharat.
"Over 60 students were reportedly injured with tear gas and excessive police force unleashed against young voices exercising their democratic right to protest on July 20," he said.
AICC functionary BM Sandeep said after police brutality, the students were now being pressurised in the form of advisories that they should stay away from such protests.
"It is deeply troubling to see Delhi University issuing threats of legal action and career consequences to students peacefully standing up for their rights at Jantar Mantar. Instead of threatening students and policing their right to dissent, the university administration should be standing as a shield for them. They should stop weaponising advisories to suppress democratic voices," Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
"Instead of responding to the concerns of students, youth, and the people through dialogue, the government chose the path of intimidation. This is the hallmark of an insecure regime that believes force can replace accountability. The Constitution guarantees every Indian the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression," he said.
"Arresting the leader of the opposition for standing with the people was a disgrace to democracy. History has never been kind to governments that confuse power with authority and repression with governance. The fight for justice, constitutional values, and the rights of every Indian will continue with greater resolve," he added.
Besides the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, Rahul conducted his separate nationwide campaign ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ on June 17 at Kota and on July 17 at Dehradun to demand the resignation of Pradhan and education reforms.
With the issue getting nationwide attention, the Congress is planning Rahul’s next big rally in Delhi on August 9 to pressure the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government during the ongoing parliament session that will end August 13.
"Our leader Rahul Gandhi has been making the same demands even before the Jantar Mantar protests started. He has made it clear that the parliament logjam will continue till the education minister resigns. Actually, the parliament deadlock can end in a minute if the government agrees to the demand of the students and the opposition," said Dutt.
Read More