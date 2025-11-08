Congress To Stage Anti-SIR Rally In Delhi By Month End
The grand old party is planning to convert it into an INDIA bloc show of strength as the SIR has ruffled feathers in several states.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is planning to hold a big protest in Delhi by month end against the nationwide SIR as the grand old party is concerned over the role of the Election Commission.
The EC conducted the Bihar SIR, in which 47 lakhs names were finally removed, before the ongoing assembly elections in the eastern state. The poll panel dubbed the Bihar exercise as satisfactory and has started the process of summary intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list in around eight states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where assembly elections are due in 2026.
The Congress-led INDIA bloc views the SIR as a ‘mass exclusion’ drive allegedly being held at the behest of the bjp while the EC has described the same as ‘purification’ of the electoral list.
Besides the SIR, the Congress is also miffed with the EC for rejecting leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that voter list manipulations led to the victory of bjp and its allies not only in past state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana but also in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Rahul’s recent revelations over 2024 Haryana assembly elections which the Congress lost by a mere 22,000 votes found instant support from the INDIA bloc parties like DMK, TMC, SSUBT, ncp-sp, RJD and the Left parties.
Already, political posturing by the bloc members has started in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal against the SIR. Congress leaders have noted if no vote theft takes place in Bihar, the INDIA bloc will form the next government in the state.
In August, Rahul had travelled across Bihar to flag the issue of vote theft. He also made revelations related to the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat and also the Aland assembly segment in Karnataka to press the vote theft charges.
However, every time the EC rejected his charges and instead asked the lop to furnish an affidavit if he wanted the poll panel to probe the issue.
In this backdrop, the Congress state units have collected over 5 crore signatures through a month-long drive and aim to present the same to president Droupadi Murmu over the coming days to register their protest against the alleged manipulation of the voter lists and the SIR. A big rally in Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Grounds will also be held by month end to highlight the issue.
“The Lop has used the data of the EC to highlight the manipulations in the voter lists. Still the EC has not bothered to probe the charges. It is not the role of the political parties to ensure that the voter lists are clean. It is the responsibility of the EC. If any manipulations are cited by the opposition parties, the least the EC should do is to investigate and make things clear. Instead, they start questioning the opposition leaders and targeting them. This is not good for democracy,” AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
The TN Congress has collected around 1.9 crore signatures against the vote while the Karnataka unit has collected 1.10 crore signatures over the past month. Other state units too have done their bit taking the total to over 5 crore signatures, said party insiders.
According to Chodankar, the Congress had decided to take the vote theft to the people and has been protesting against the issue over the past months.
“The Delhi rally will further showcase the opposition’s resolve against the undemocratic practice. The people will now decide,” he said.
According to AICC secretary in charge Maharashtra BM Sandeep, the vote theft charges made by Rahul Gandhi had exposed the EC.
“After Rahul Gandhi’s revelations, SSUBT leader Aditya Thackeray also made vote theft charges in Maharashtra. But there has been no action from the EC. We as the opposition will keep flagging the issue. Various regional parties are already protesting against the SIR as they see it as a code word for vote theft. If probed deeper, the role of the EVMs will also be exposed,” Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
For now, the Delhi rally against SIR is being planned like a Congress show but party insiders said roping in the INDIA bloc allies is also being actively considered to maximize its impact.
