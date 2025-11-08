ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Stage Anti-SIR Rally In Delhi By Month End

New Delhi: The Congress is planning to hold a big protest in Delhi by month end against the nationwide SIR as the grand old party is concerned over the role of the Election Commission.

The EC conducted the Bihar SIR, in which 47 lakhs names were finally removed, before the ongoing assembly elections in the eastern state. The poll panel dubbed the Bihar exercise as satisfactory and has started the process of summary intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list in around eight states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where assembly elections are due in 2026.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc views the SIR as a ‘mass exclusion’ drive allegedly being held at the behest of the bjp while the EC has described the same as ‘purification’ of the electoral list.

Besides the SIR, the Congress is also miffed with the EC for rejecting leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that voter list manipulations led to the victory of bjp and its allies not only in past state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana but also in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul’s recent revelations over 2024 Haryana assembly elections which the Congress lost by a mere 22,000 votes found instant support from the INDIA bloc parties like DMK, TMC, SSUBT, ncp-sp, RJD and the Left parties.

Already, political posturing by the bloc members has started in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal against the SIR. Congress leaders have noted if no vote theft takes place in Bihar, the INDIA bloc will form the next government in the state.

In August, Rahul had travelled across Bihar to flag the issue of vote theft. He also made revelations related to the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat and also the Aland assembly segment in Karnataka to press the vote theft charges.

However, every time the EC rejected his charges and instead asked the lop to furnish an affidavit if he wanted the poll panel to probe the issue.