ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Revive Nationwide Anti-SIR Protests On Nov 26; INDIA Bloc Rallies Planned In MP, Gujarat

Congress supporters hold placards and raise slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls during a protest march towards Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on November 1. ( ANI )

New Delhi: After a festive season break, the Congress is gearing up to revive its nationwide protest against alleged “vote chori” via the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. All state units are scheduled to hold marches in capital cities on Constitution Day, November 26.

The Congress has alleged that the deletion of names during the controversial SIR exercise under Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amounts to a “murder of democracy,” arguing that citizens’ constitutional right to vote is being undermined.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has spearheaded the INDIA bloc and Congress campaign against alleged “vote chori” in recent months, demanding the CEC’s resignation and a revamp of the electoral process. He alleged that the Narendra Modi government in the Centre was shielding the CEC and claimed the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were won through vote theft.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the grand old party will follow up its countrywide anti-SIR protests with opposition rallies in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in December. Buoyed by the INDIA bloc’s rally in Delhi on November 1, the opposition grouping plans to stage similar shows of strength in Bhopal on December 12 and Ahmedabad on December 17, with the LoP expected to address both gatherings.

“The anti-SIR campaign slowed down a bit due to the festive season, but we will not let the momentum generated over the past few weeks go to waste, especially after the Congress party’s success in the rural local body elections in BJP-ruled Rajasthan,” they said.

A Congress insider said BJP-ruled Gujarat was chosen for an opposition rally ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in the western state, where the party is looking to mount an aggressive campaign. “The party has directed the entire Gujarat unit to get involved in the anti-SIR protests, which will be held on November 25 across the state,” he said.

Ram Kishan Ojha, AICC Secretary in charge of Gujarat, said that following statewide protest marches on November 25, the party will run a block-level drive to re-enrol 7–8 lakh genuine voters allegedly deleted during the SIR exercise.

“We will soon appoint ‘Vote Rakshaks’ at the booth level for this purpose. The right to vote is enshrined in the Constitution and cannot be taken away. We will tell the voters how the ECI admitted its mistake and has allowed the deleted voters to get enrolled again using Form 6,” he told ETV Bharat.