Congress To Protest Renaming Of Rural Jobs Scheme Across Country
LoP Rahul Gandhi accused the NDA of coming to power through voter list manipulations.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress will protest the renaming of the rural jobs scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), across district headquarters on December 17 and in villages on December 28, the foundation day of the grand old party, to project the pro-poor politics of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) directed all the state units to stage protests over the renaming of the scheme after the Congress opposed the introduction of a bill for the same in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
As per the plan, while state leaders will organise protests at district headquarters on December 17, workers will mobilise public support across the villages on December 28 to remind the voters of the right to work given to them by the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government initially made fun of the rural jobs scheme, saying it bred corruption, but soon realised that the scheme had been a huge success across villages in the country where crores of farm labour got employment during the lean season and that too near their homes.
The nationwide mobilisation over the renaming of the rural jobs scheme has come days after the Congress galvanised its state units over the alleged manipulation of the voter lists through the ongoing summary intensive revision in nine states and three Union Territories (UT), and earlier in Bihar that culminated in a massive rally in Delhi on December 14.
Rahul Gandhi, who was the main force behind the Congress’ vote theft campaign, accused the NDA of coming to power through voter list manipulations and was miffed over the renaming of the rural jobs scheme without any reason, as he was also involved in framing the scheme during the UPA days, said party insiders.
“They keep targeting our leaders, Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi, but I wonder why they are against Mahatma Gandhi. They actually like to rename schemes started during the UPA rule to showcase them as theirs. All the state units will protest against the central government’s move on December 17 and December 28. The scheme served the rural poor, who are not the focus of the NDA government. Hence, the renaming of the scheme,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
“The rural jobs scheme had played a role in the party winning 206 out of 543 seats in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. The same was later acknowledged by our leader, who had a role in the framing of the scheme and was later behind the land acquisition bill, which was not liked by the NDA government,” he said.
Besides the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name, the Congress is miffed over provisions of the new bill that give greater control to the central government, tinkers with the role of the local panchayats in allocating works and brings the financial burden of providing 40 per cent funds for the scheme on the state government. Over the past years, the grand old party has accused the central government of reducing funds for the rural jobs scheme in the annual budget.
The rural jobs scheme started in 2006, two years after the UPA came to power in 2004, and the name of Mahatma Gandhi was added later in accordance with the grand old party’s regard for the great freedom fighter. Then, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had launched the scheme in the Anantapur district of undivided Andhra Pradesh on February 2.
“I personally saw transformation in the lives of the rural poor through this scheme, which saved millions from starvation death during the COVID pandemic. Social auditing of the scheme, introduced in all the gram panchayats, empowered the rural poor to hold government officials accountable. It is sad that not only Mahatma Gandhi’s name has been removed, rights of the poor are also being taken away,” AICC in charge of Jharkhand K Raju said.
Raju, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, supervised the scheme in Andhra Pradesh. “The massive rally in Delhi was a show of strength against the vote theft going on in the name of SIR, which dented the opposition in the recent Bihar assembly elections. The one-sided result in favour of the NDA is surprising, as it was against the ground reality. The party is upset over the renaming of the rural jobs scheme and will protest the move with all its might. The bill increases the number of days of employment but not the wages. Also, there is no word on fast payment of wages, which keep pending across states due to red tape,” AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Chandan Yadav said.
