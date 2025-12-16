ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Protest Renaming Of Rural Jobs Scheme Across Country

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress will protest the renaming of the rural jobs scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), across district headquarters on December 17 and in villages on December 28, the foundation day of the grand old party, to project the pro-poor politics of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) directed all the state units to stage protests over the renaming of the scheme after the Congress opposed the introduction of a bill for the same in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

As per the plan, while state leaders will organise protests at district headquarters on December 17, workers will mobilise public support across the villages on December 28 to remind the voters of the right to work given to them by the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government initially made fun of the rural jobs scheme, saying it bred corruption, but soon realised that the scheme had been a huge success across villages in the country where crores of farm labour got employment during the lean season and that too near their homes.

The nationwide mobilisation over the renaming of the rural jobs scheme has come days after the Congress galvanised its state units over the alleged manipulation of the voter lists through the ongoing summary intensive revision in nine states and three Union Territories (UT), and earlier in Bihar that culminated in a massive rally in Delhi on December 14.

Rahul Gandhi, who was the main force behind the Congress’ vote theft campaign, accused the NDA of coming to power through voter list manipulations and was miffed over the renaming of the rural jobs scheme without any reason, as he was also involved in framing the scheme during the UPA days, said party insiders.

“They keep targeting our leaders, Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi, but I wonder why they are against Mahatma Gandhi. They actually like to rename schemes started during the UPA rule to showcase them as theirs. All the state units will protest against the central government’s move on December 17 and December 28. The scheme served the rural poor, who are not the focus of the NDA government. Hence, the renaming of the scheme,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.