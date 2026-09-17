Congress To Oppose UPI Tax, Dubs It As 'Anti-people Move'
The campaign has started on social media and will intensify over the coming days, said leaders of the grand old party.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress will soon launch a nationwide campaign against the 0.4 percent UPI tax to take on the Centre over a move the grand old party believes is anti-people.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had on Wednesday set the line for the grand old party by dubbing the controversial 0.4 percent tax on UPI payments over Rs 2000 as a move taken by the government under US pressure and had demanded an immediate rollback of the decision.
If that happens, Congress will get the credit. If that does not happen, the Congress will get a chance to mobilize public support over an issue that directly affects a large number of low and middle-income groups who use the facility, said party insiders.
"Certainly, we will take the UPI tax issue to the people. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, had predicted this years ago. The UPI tax is only the first step. The government will gradually fleece the people more and more," All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
"The Congress is not looking at an opportunity here. We are doing this for the public as we are the main opposition party. Our leader has been raising concerns over the anti-people steps of the government over the past years. We will continue to do that," he said.
While the party campaign against the tax has already started over social media, reaching out to the masses will also take place over the coming days, said the Congress managers, adding that the Centre first pushed people to shift from cash to cashless transactions using the UPI platforms and was now putting a financial burden on them.
"In 2016, the controversial demonetization happened. The government asked everyone to move to a cashless economy. Now, when people have shifted to UPI platforms, they are being charged for transactions over Rs 2000. The government said the tax will apply only on the merchant, but in reality, the merchant will pass on the burden to the consumer in the form of increased prices. The people are already reeling under the increased prices of essential food items. Now they will face more financial stress," said Sandeep.
"The country’s economy has not yet recovered from the shock of the demonetization decision. Then they imposed the faulty GST, due to which the government had to roll out multiple versions of the goods and services tax. The government talked about online markets and a decline in cash in the economy, but cash in the economy is now more than two and a half times higher," he said.
As the Congress geared up to oppose the UPI tax, a controversy arose that party MPs had backed the idea of a surcharge on UPI payments to sustain the system in an earlier report of the parliamentary standing committee on finance. Two members of the committee, Gaurav Gogoi and Manish Tewari, denied the charge and noted that such source-based hints were unfortunate.
"The Parliament Standing Committee on Finance has not discussed the UPI tax proposal that the Modi government has recently announced. The Department of Finance did not have any specific proposal on UPI tax when they met members of the Finance Committee. Questions were raised on the need for MDR but the representatives of the government did not have any specific or satisfactory answers at that point. I reiterate that the recent UPI tax policies hurt the small Indian merchants, vendors, entrepreneurs and help the major American corporations. Roll back UPI tax. Stop surrendering, PM Modi," Gogoi said in an X post.
"It is unfortunate that proceedings of Parliamentary Standing Committees that are supposed to be privileged are now sought to be used by the government to score brownie points. My colleague Gaurav Gogoi is correct, no specific proposal about the recent Merchant Discount Rate -MDR to be levied on UPI transactions from October 15, 2026, was ever brought before the Parliamentary standing of Finance - rate, quantum, amount of fee to be charged, ceiling and exemption slabs etc. Even on the principle or conceptual basis of MDR as my colleague points out concerns were raised by members with regard to its need, efficacy etc over the course of various sittings of the committee. To claim that a particular measure was supported by ‘certain members’ of the committee is an inaccurate and fallacious characterization of the confidential proceedings of a Parliamentary committee,” Tewari said in an X post.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Shreyas Patel said he was not aware of the finance committee developments but noted that every directive of Rahul Gandhi will be followed on the UPI issue.
“Whatever the Leader of Opposition directs us, we will follow. The UPI tax is anti-people and must be opposed. The government’s job is to make the lives of people easier and push the ease of doing business, not to put a financial burden on the citizens. We have been elected by the people and will do everything to safeguard them from impractical decisions of the government," Patel told ETV Bharat.
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