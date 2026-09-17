ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Oppose UPI Tax, Dubs It As 'Anti-people Move'

New Delhi: The Congress will soon launch a nationwide campaign against the 0.4 percent UPI tax to take on the Centre over a move the grand old party believes is anti-people.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had on Wednesday set the line for the grand old party by dubbing the controversial 0.4 percent tax on UPI payments over Rs 2000 as a move taken by the government under US pressure and had demanded an immediate rollback of the decision.

If that happens, Congress will get the credit. If that does not happen, the Congress will get a chance to mobilize public support over an issue that directly affects a large number of low and middle-income groups who use the facility, said party insiders.

"Certainly, we will take the UPI tax issue to the people. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, had predicted this years ago. The UPI tax is only the first step. The government will gradually fleece the people more and more," All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

"The Congress is not looking at an opportunity here. We are doing this for the public as we are the main opposition party. Our leader has been raising concerns over the anti-people steps of the government over the past years. We will continue to do that," he said.

While the party campaign against the tax has already started over social media, reaching out to the masses will also take place over the coming days, said the Congress managers, adding that the Centre first pushed people to shift from cash to cashless transactions using the UPI platforms and was now putting a financial burden on them.

"In 2016, the controversial demonetization happened. The government asked everyone to move to a cashless economy. Now, when people have shifted to UPI platforms, they are being charged for transactions over Rs 2000. The government said the tax will apply only on the merchant, but in reality, the merchant will pass on the burden to the consumer in the form of increased prices. The people are already reeling under the increased prices of essential food items. Now they will face more financial stress," said Sandeep.