Congress To Launch Nationwide Protests Against Centre’s Policies
The plan will be discussed during a meeting of all AICC in charge and state heads on June 11.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is going to launch nationwide protests against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) fiasco, price rise, joblessness, vote theft and now ‘seat theft’ to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre. The plan for nationwide protests will be firmed up during a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charges of states and state unit heads on June 11 to be chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
The big meeting of the grand old party comes days after the Congress anchored a gathering of 25 opposition parties under the INDIA bloc banner on June 8 to showcase unity. The bloc agreed to flag several issues together.
Congress insiders said although the party’s students wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Youth Congress have staged protests over NEET paper leak and mismanagement in the conduct of CBSE board exams along with the issues of price rise due to fuel crisis over the past weeks in several states there was a need to reenergize the state units to launch a nationwide campaign to enlist the support of the Gen Z.
“We all are meeting in Delhi on Thursday to discuss a host of issues. The Congress is already on the streets against the policies of the Modi government and will further intensify its protests. It is the main opposition party and is playing its role. We hope the other INDIA bloc parties too will come along, as they have agreed to work together to flag issues affecting the people,” AICC in charge of Odisha Ajay Kumar Lallu told ETV Bharat.
On June 10, the Odisha Congress protested against the NEET paper leak in Sambalpur, the parliamentary constituency of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, demanding his resignation.
Among other issues, the Congress has been flagging the controversial special intensive revision (SIR) of voter lists by the Election Commission (EC) across states to allege ‘vote theft’ at the behest of the BJP. On June 10, the Congress added a new term, ‘seat theft’, a reference to the wrong cancellation of the nomination of its Rajya Sabha candidate in Madhya Pradesh, Meenakshi Natarajan, and the time given to BJP-backed Independent Parimal Nathwani in Jharkhand to correct his papers.
The Congress had the required number of MLAs to get Natarajan elected to the RS but still had to fly its lawmakers to Bengaluru to secure them from alleged poaching by the BJP.
In Jharkhand, the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had agreed to support each other’s candidate Pranav Jha and Baidyanath Ram respectively for the Rajya Sabha elections, but the entry of the Independent could dent the chances of the grand old party, said the insiders.
“We are awaiting the decision of the returning officer over the nomination papers of Nathwani. A form once submitted cannot be corrected. The party will discuss all these issues on Thursday and decide the future course of action. The state unit is already protesting the issue,” AICC in charge of Jharkhand K Raju said.
The Congress registered a complaint with the EC in Delhi on June 10 over the Madhya Pradesh matter related to Natarajan even as the state unit hit the streets against the alleged wrongdoing by the returning officer for RS polls. Meenakshi Natarajan will also attend the June 11 meeting as she is AICC in charge of Telangana.
According to AICC functionary Ajay Kumar, the Congress and the other opposition parties had been highlighting the gaps in SIR and the alleged nexus of EC-BJP, but the recent RS poll-related developments in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand had gone a step ahead.
“The EC role had been doubtful in SIR as the exercise removed lakhs of voters, which helped the BJP. The EC ignores the mistake of a BJP-supported candidate but follows the rules strictly in the case of our candidate. These are clearly double standards and need to be exposed before the people,” said Ajay Kumar.
While the Congress high command will discuss protest plans during its national meeting on Thursday, work of the various state units over the past year will also be reviewed to assess how much impact the grand old party makes on the ground over public issues. Further, some changes at the AICC and state level that are in the pipeline may also be taken up during the gathering of senior Congress leaders. A special focus of the conclave will be on the states like Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Manipur where assembly elections will be held in 2027, said the insiders.
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