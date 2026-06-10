ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Launch Nationwide Protests Against Centre’s Policies

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Monday, June 8, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress is going to launch nationwide protests against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) fiasco, price rise, joblessness, vote theft and now ‘seat theft’ to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre. The plan for nationwide protests will be firmed up during a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charges of states and state unit heads on June 11 to be chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The big meeting of the grand old party comes days after the Congress anchored a gathering of 25 opposition parties under the INDIA bloc banner on June 8 to showcase unity. The bloc agreed to flag several issues together.

Congress insiders said although the party’s students wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Youth Congress have staged protests over NEET paper leak and mismanagement in the conduct of CBSE board exams along with the issues of price rise due to fuel crisis over the past weeks in several states there was a need to reenergize the state units to launch a nationwide campaign to enlist the support of the Gen Z.

“We all are meeting in Delhi on Thursday to discuss a host of issues. The Congress is already on the streets against the policies of the Modi government and will further intensify its protests. It is the main opposition party and is playing its role. We hope the other INDIA bloc parties too will come along, as they have agreed to work together to flag issues affecting the people,” AICC in charge of Odisha Ajay Kumar Lallu told ETV Bharat.

On June 10, the Odisha Congress protested against the NEET paper leak in Sambalpur, the parliamentary constituency of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, demanding his resignation.

Among other issues, the Congress has been flagging the controversial special intensive revision (SIR) of voter lists by the Election Commission (EC) across states to allege ‘vote theft’ at the behest of the BJP. On June 10, the Congress added a new term, ‘seat theft’, a reference to the wrong cancellation of the nomination of its Rajya Sabha candidate in Madhya Pradesh, Meenakshi Natarajan, and the time given to BJP-backed Independent Parimal Nathwani in Jharkhand to correct his papers.

The Congress had the required number of MLAs to get Natarajan elected to the RS but still had to fly its lawmakers to Bengaluru to secure them from alleged poaching by the BJP.