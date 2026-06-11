Congress Announces Nationwide Protests Against Centre Over ‘Economic Crises’, Exam Irregularities
The Congress will launch a national campaign against the NDA government over issues of economic crises and recent irregularities in CBSE and NEET exams.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday announced to launch nationwide protests against the Centre over several issues facing the country including the "economic crises" and the examination irregularities.
The party said the schedule for the campaign, which will continue for three months, will be announced on June 28. The protests will be launched down to the level of blocks and districts besides at the national and state level.
The decision about the agitation was taken at the party meeting chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge which was also attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries, in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents. The meeting was held at the Indira Bhawan here.
The Congress has asked the workers to hit the streets during the protests and will chalk out the details of the programme in the next two to five days.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said that the party meeting discussed the current political scenario in the country and the economic crises that the nation faces.
"Today, we had a three-hour-meeting of general secretaries, in-charges, and PCC presidents. Our meeting discussed the current political scenario in the country and the economic crises," said Venugopal, who was flanked by senior party leader Jairam Ramesh.
Ramesh said that the schedule of the protests will be announced later this month. "Petrol, diesel, and LPG prices are increasing day by day. People are in severe distress, but the government has not taken any action. Unemployment is at its peak. The entire MSME sector has been completely destroyed. The youth are worried about their future and there is no employment," said Venugopal.
The Congress has also said that the "irregularities" in the CBSE and NEET exams have left the students frustrated. "Students are in a very dire situation because of the NEET and CBSE exam issues. The government is taking not taking moral responsibility for these issues. For how long will we have to demand the resignation of the Education Minister (Dharmendra Pradhan)?" asked Venugopal.
The Congress stated that the situation in the country is dangerous to the point that there is "no democracy" and the common man is "struggling for livelihood.”
"Wherever people are facing difficulties, the Congress party will go there, share their sentiments, and fight for them. Not only through traditional forms of agitation, but we will also go to the people who are suffering, to those who are in pain. We will try to share people's pain and give it a voice at the national level through the agitation," said Venugopal.
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