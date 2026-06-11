ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Announces Nationwide Protests Against Centre Over ‘Economic Crises’, Exam Irregularities

Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh during the Congress party briefing at the AICC office, in New Delhi on Thursday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday announced to launch nationwide protests against the Centre over several issues facing the country including the "economic crises" and the examination irregularities.

The party said the schedule for the campaign, which will continue for three months, will be announced on June 28. The protests will be launched down to the level of blocks and districts besides at the national and state level.

The decision about the agitation was taken at the party meeting chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge which was also attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries, in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents. The meeting was held at the Indira Bhawan here.

The Congress has asked the workers to hit the streets during the protests and will chalk out the details of the programme in the next two to five days.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said that the party meeting discussed the current political scenario in the country and the economic crises that the nation faces.