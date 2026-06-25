Congress To Hold Nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Press Conferences Today Over Student Issues
Leaders have been assigned to address press conferences in 28 cities, including Satej Patil in Ahmedabad, Pawan Khera in Bhubaneswar and Gaurav Gogoi in Delhi.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress on Thursday will hold press conferences across the country as part of a nationwide campaign called "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (Students' Echo), focused on problems facing students, including exam irregularities and the broader state of India's education system.
According to a press release from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, 28 senior leaders of the party will address "Chhatron Ki Goonj" press conferences across the country as part of a nationwide campaign focused on issues concerning students and the education sector. The campaign aims to start a national debate on reforms in India's education system.
Through this campaign, the Indian National Congress aims to demand a comprehensive overhaul of India's education system, beginning with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of epitomising the government's "lack of vision and dogmatic approach" to education.
Congress alleged that over the past twelve years, the government has only pursued privatisation, centralisation and "Sanghification" of education, doing too little to prepare India's youth for the future, and said the crisis today is one of both unemployment and employability. The party said the press conferences mark the start of a national conversation on building a modern, inclusive and future-ready education system, inviting students, teachers, parents and concerned citizens to take part.
Leaders have been assigned to address press conferences in 28 cities, including Satej Patil in Ahmedabad, Varsha Gaikwad in Bengaluru, Imran Masood in Bhopal, Pawan Khera in Bhubaneswar, Gaurav Gogoi in Delhi, Priyank Kharge in Chennai, Supriya Shrinate in Kolkata and Kanhaiya Kumar in Pune, among others.
The campaign comes amid the Congress party's push to highlight issues concerning students and job aspirants, including examination-related controversies such as NEET-UG alleged paper leak, recruitment irregularities and educational expenses.
Earlier, the Congress said that the initiative will involve protests, public outreach programmes and discussions across the country as well as in Parliament. The party said the campaign seeks to highlight issues affecting students, including coaching fees, paper leaks, access to education and employment opportunities. As part of the initiative, Rahul Gandhi launched the campaign from Rajasthan's Kota through a rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally".
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