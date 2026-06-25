ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Hold Nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Press Conferences Today Over Student Issues

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday will hold press conferences across the country as part of a nationwide campaign called "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (Students' Echo), focused on problems facing students, including exam irregularities and the broader state of India's education system.

According to a press release from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, 28 senior leaders of the party will address "Chhatron Ki Goonj" press conferences across the country as part of a nationwide campaign focused on issues concerning students and the education sector. The campaign aims to start a national debate on reforms in India's education system.

Through this campaign, the Indian National Congress aims to demand a comprehensive overhaul of India's education system, beginning with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of epitomising the government's "lack of vision and dogmatic approach" to education.

Congress alleged that over the past twelve years, the government has only pursued privatisation, centralisation and "Sanghification" of education, doing too little to prepare India's youth for the future, and said the crisis today is one of both unemployment and employability. The party said the press conferences mark the start of a national conversation on building a modern, inclusive and future-ready education system, inviting students, teachers, parents and concerned citizens to take part.