ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Hold Nationwide Agitation, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Over Several Issues

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday announced to hold nationwide agitation over alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya, besides conducting the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student outreach campaign in 800 cities across the country.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Indira Bhawan here.

The party's highest decision making body has also asked the Congress-ruled Chief Ministers to come up with a concrete plan for restructuring the education system in their respective states and submit the report to the party high command within a month.

Addressing a press conference shortly after meeting, Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, flanked by senior party leader Jairam Ramesh, informed that the CWC discussed at length several major issues including paper leaks, alleged donation theft and Chinese incursion. Disclosing the slew of decisions taken by the party's highest decision making body, Venugopal said the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme will be held in nearly 800 cities across the country, and Rahul Gandhi will participate in the programmes in several cities.

On the issue of donation theft, he said the Congress party will hold protests in all states of the country. "We discussed on alleged donation theft in Ram Temple. We are going to take up this issue at the grassroot level throughout the country ," the senior Congress leader said.

Referring to the Chinese issue, he said, "The CWC has expressed deep concern over the issue of China as a serious problem has arisen in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh due to PM Modi giving a clean chit to China. India's foreign policy has become a surrender policy (under the ruling BJP)."

Regarding delimitation, the senior Congress leader said, "The Congress party's view is that the current number of Lok Sabha seats is 543, and we are in favoir of keeping the number the same for the next 25 years. At the same time, we demand the implementation of women's reservation on this very number."