ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Hold Key Meeting Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament

New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament, a key meeting of the Congress party is likely to be held here on Thursday.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategic Group is expected to be held at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Besides Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, among the senior leaders who will participate at the meeting include Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

During the meeting, deliberations would be held on several issues and a strategy would be prepared for the upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament.