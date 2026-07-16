Congress To Hold Key Meeting Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament
Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled from July 20 to August 13 and will focus on key matters, reports ETV Bharat's Santu Das.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament, a key meeting of the Congress party is likely to be held here on Thursday.
The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategic Group is expected to be held at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence.
Besides Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, among the senior leaders who will participate at the meeting include Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.
During the meeting, deliberations would be held on several issues and a strategy would be prepared for the upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament.
Notably, over the recent days, the Congress has been attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre over several issues concerning the common people, including alleged paper leak, an embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, and ongoing situation in the West Asia.
Also, the grand old party has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over these issues.
The Monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to begin from July 20 and it will continue till August 13.
"On the recommendation of the Government of India, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session. The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju wrote on X, earlier.
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