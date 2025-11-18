ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Go Bullish Against SIR, To Hold Rally In Delhi In Dec

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal, and other senior leaders attend the key meeting on upcoming state elections at the party headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 18. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress has decided to go bullish over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) going on in 9 states and 3 Union Territories, and will project the voter list revision as a threat to democracy and a test of the Election Commission’s credibility.

As part of the plan, the Congress will hold a big rally against the SIR in Delhi in the first week of December and will also flag the issue during the winter session of parliament starting from December 1. The Delhi rally will be a Congress show of strength, while the opposition INDIA bloc will together protest against the SIR inside parliament.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress chief and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, reviewed the grand old party’s SIR strategy along with senior leaders from the 9 states and 3 UTs.

During the session, Rahul Gandhi told the party leaders to remain vigilant during the ongoing SIR after they briefed the gathering that the controversial voter list revision was aimed at the targeted removal of voters.

According to party insiders, concern was also expressed during the discussions over the EC rushing through SIR, which should have been given a longer time frame and the pressure from the authorities, which resulted in the death of booth-level officers in three states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

The controversial SIR started from Bihar in June and led to the removal of 47 lakh of the total 7.9 crore voters, which the INDIA bloc alleged was done through a chaotic process. The second phase of the SIR will cover nearly 51 crore electors across 9 states, namely Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and 3 UTs, namely Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, spanning 321 districts and 1,843 Assembly Constituencies.

“Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, gave clear guidance on safeguarding the integrity of the electoral rolls. The Congress will remain vigilant and proactive to protect every genuine voter,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Andaman and Nicobar unit Manickam Tagore told ETV Bharat.