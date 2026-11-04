ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Flag 'Vote Chori, Chanda chori' And Students' Issues To Counter BJP Ahead Of 2027 Uttar Pradesh Polls

New Delhi: The Congress is planning to target the ruling BJP over 'chanda chori', 'vote chori', 'Save Constitution', ‘Chhatron ki goonj’ and local issues ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Congress insiders, through these campaigns the grand old party will be able to make its presence felt across the poll-bound state till the ongoing seat-sharing discussions with major ally Samajwadi Party (SP) are finalised.

The Congress has handed over a list of around 200 seats to the SP. The talks between the two parties are going on but will take a few more weeks to conclude, the insiders said. Till then, the grand old party strategists thought there was a need to relaunch the ongoing programmes more aggressively to reach out to the voters.

After senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reviewed the Congress strategy for Uttar Pradesh along with senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionaries and state leaders on Tuesday, the party will soon announce campaign and election management committees to coordinate the 2027 poll campaign focused on state-specific and people's issues to make its presence felt.

The Congress is keen to present itself as a serious contender in the 2027 assembly elections but has been on the margins in Uttar Pradesh over the past decades. The grand old party could win just 2/403 assembly seats in the 2022 election but was able to win 6/17 parliamentary seats it contested in alliance with the SP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. That has given hope to the Congress managers that their own effort plus an alliance with like-minded parties could turn the tables on the ruling BJP in the 2027 assembly elections.

"Preparations for the 2027 elections are on. As part of the effort, various poll panels will be announced soon for the state to coordinate the party campaign and election management. Over the coming days, we will reach out to the voters aggressively. Besides our existing programs, we will flag various local public issues to counter the BJP government," AICC secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Abdul Hannan told ETV Bharat.

"The INDIA alliance was successful in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and will repeat its performance in 2027 state elections," he maintained.

Although the grand old party had flagged the 'chanda chori' issue earlier, the Congress now plans to launch a campaign over alleged theft of Ram temple donations by persons allegedly close to the saffron party from Ayodhya to highlight the matter over the coming days, the insiders said.