Congress To Flag 'Vote Chori, Chanda chori' And Students' Issues To Counter BJP Ahead Of 2027 Uttar Pradesh Polls
After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reviewed the UP strategy on Tuesday, Congress will soon announce panels to coordinate the 2027 poll campaign.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is planning to target the ruling BJP over 'chanda chori', 'vote chori', 'Save Constitution', ‘Chhatron ki goonj’ and local issues ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
According to Congress insiders, through these campaigns the grand old party will be able to make its presence felt across the poll-bound state till the ongoing seat-sharing discussions with major ally Samajwadi Party (SP) are finalised.
The Congress has handed over a list of around 200 seats to the SP. The talks between the two parties are going on but will take a few more weeks to conclude, the insiders said. Till then, the grand old party strategists thought there was a need to relaunch the ongoing programmes more aggressively to reach out to the voters.
After senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reviewed the Congress strategy for Uttar Pradesh along with senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionaries and state leaders on Tuesday, the party will soon announce campaign and election management committees to coordinate the 2027 poll campaign focused on state-specific and people's issues to make its presence felt.
The Congress is keen to present itself as a serious contender in the 2027 assembly elections but has been on the margins in Uttar Pradesh over the past decades. The grand old party could win just 2/403 assembly seats in the 2022 election but was able to win 6/17 parliamentary seats it contested in alliance with the SP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. That has given hope to the Congress managers that their own effort plus an alliance with like-minded parties could turn the tables on the ruling BJP in the 2027 assembly elections.
"Preparations for the 2027 elections are on. As part of the effort, various poll panels will be announced soon for the state to coordinate the party campaign and election management. Over the coming days, we will reach out to the voters aggressively. Besides our existing programs, we will flag various local public issues to counter the BJP government," AICC secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Abdul Hannan told ETV Bharat.
"The INDIA alliance was successful in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and will repeat its performance in 2027 state elections," he maintained.
Although the grand old party had flagged the 'chanda chori' issue earlier, the Congress now plans to launch a campaign over alleged theft of Ram temple donations by persons allegedly close to the saffron party from Ayodhya to highlight the matter over the coming days, the insiders said.
Similarly, the grand old party plans to hold Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s student conclaves dubbed as ‘chhatron ki goonj’ in Lucknow and Aligarh to woo the youngsters. Rahul had started the campaign, which flags irregularities in the exam system and the need for education reforms from Rajasthan’s Kota on June 17. The subsequent events were held in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on July 17, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on August 8 and Maharashtra’s Pune on August 22.
Besides, a campaign to woo the farmers in the western parts of the state may also be started where the plight of the food growers will be raised by the Congress leaders, the insiders said.
According to senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Vivek Bansal, the grand old party had been raising various issues among the people over the past months but will intensify its campaigns over the coming days. This, he said, will have a big collective impact during the elections.
"All the issues like vote chori, chanda chori, students’ issues, farmers' plight have been raised by the Congress strongly over the past months. In various measures, protests related to them have been going on in different parts of the state. But they will be flagged aggressively over the coming days. Each of the issues are relevant and will collectively make a big impact," Bansal told ETV Bharat.
"The government tried to play down the chanda chori, which showed they used religion only for getting votes and were not serious in going to the bottom of the case, which shocked all those who worship Lord Ram. They also rubbished the vote chori initially, but it has become a big issue now as voters across the country are talking about it," he said.
"The Congress nationwide campaign against vote chori is going on. In Uttar Pradesh also, the drive against SIR is going in a judicious manner. Interestingly, the chief minister himself recently expressed concern over the removal of over 1 crore names from the electoral rolls in the SIR. That only proves our point,” he added.
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