West Bengal: Congress Seeks Revival In Nandigram, Rejinagar Bypolls
Says the two byelections will mark its resurgence in the BJP-ruled state, plays down arrest of its Nandigram nominee Milan Pradhan, reports Amit Agnihotri.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress said it will fight back against the ruling BJP in West Bengal, and claimed the party will win the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls, which will mark its resurgence in the eastern state.
“We are fighting to win and we are fighting on our own strength. The two bypoll wins will mark the resurgence of the Congress in the state,” AICC general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Prakash Joshi told ETV Bharat.
The strong remarks came a day after a swift turn of events, in which the Congress candidate in Nandigram Milan Pradhan was arrested by the police in an old case on Friday.
“Milan is a strong candidate. The BJP was concerned over his candidature right from the beginning. He had been under pressure to withdraw, but he did not buckle. On Friday, after he was picked up, he came under pressure to pull out from the race, but refused. He was then booked in a 19-year-old case. The BJP usually intimidates its rivals this way. But that will not affect us. Congress will fight the Nandigram bypoll with full strength,” Joshi said.
The 2007-2008 Nandigram agitation, spearheaded by Mamata Banerjee, was a violent farmers protest against forcible land acquisition, and led to the end of 34-year rule of the Left Front in the state. The AICC in-charge further said that during the agitation, both Milan Pradhan and incumbent Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari were actively involved, along with the others. The agitation led to the filing of cases against the activists by the then Left Front government.
However, when Adhikari became CM, he announced that all those cases would be withdrawn as a goodwill gesture, Joshi said.
“There was some procedure to be followed in those cases, which Milan probably forgot to follow in the belief that it would happen automatically after the CM’s announcement. We hope he will get justice from the court. If that does not happen, and he is sent to jail, the party will fight the bypoll on his behalf with full force,” said Joshi.
There was another twist in the Nandigram story on Friday. The Congress candidate’s arrest came hours after the candidate of the Mamata Banerjee faction of the TMC, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew her nomination on the final deadline day, shortly after she met the CM. To counter the move, Mamata Banerjee quickly announced support for the Congress candidate, citing INDIA bloc unity.
The twists and turns in the state politics continued on Saturday, when Mamata TMC candidate in the Rejinagar bypoll, Rabiul Aslam Chaudhary, first decided to withdraw from the race, and then did a U-turn, saying he was still in the fight. Earlier, the Congress had rejected a Mamata TMC proposal for an alliance on the two Assembly bypolls, saying the grand old party wanted to go solo.
“We had been clear from Day One that we will contest the two byelections on our strength. Most of the campaigning will be done door-to-door, and our teams are ready to fight it out,” said Joshi.
Joshi was recently deployed as AICC in-charge of West Bengal, where the BJP ended the TMC’s 15-year rule earlier this year. The Congress won only two out of 294 seats. Soon after the TMC's poll defeat, an unprecedented meltdown of began in the party, with a large number of MLAs and MPs rebelling to form a separate bloc in the Assembly, and joining a relatively unknown party in Parliament.
On Friday, Banerjee also lost her party’s poll symbol, with the Election Commission recognising the breakaway faction as Democratic TMC, and the residual group as Mamata TMC, with new poll symbols for each. Mamata has now approached the Supreme Court against the EC decision.
The Congress noted that although Mamata TMC was a rival in the state, the grand old party was against such targeting of the INDIA bloc member for the sake of democratic values. “They are our rivals in the state, but the way they have been targeted by the BJP, does not augur well for democracy. We are against such practices,” said Joshi.
“It is a joke. The old BJP script is being played out in Nandigram. The people are seeing through all this, and will respond. The EC first delayed our plea, and then suddenly decided the rebels would issue it at the eleventh hour. The new symbols, ‘football player’ for us, and ‘envelope’ for the breakaway faction, are apt. Voters identify TMC with Mamata Banerjee,” Mamata TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra told ETV Bharat.
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- Mamata's Rejinagar Candidate Retracts Withdrawal; Hours After Alleging Pressure On Workers, Arrests For Stepping Away
- Congress Nandigram Bypoll Candidate Arrested After Mamata Announces Support With Her Candidate Withdrawing
- TMC Symbol Battle: Election Commission Freezes Party Symbol, Asks Both Factions To Submit New Names