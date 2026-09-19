ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal: Congress Seeks Revival In Nandigram, Rejinagar Bypolls

New Delhi: The Congress said it will fight back against the ruling BJP in West Bengal, and claimed the party will win the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls, which will mark its resurgence in the eastern state.

“We are fighting to win and we are fighting on our own strength. The two bypoll wins will mark the resurgence of the Congress in the state,” AICC general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Prakash Joshi told ETV Bharat.

The strong remarks came a day after a swift turn of events, in which the Congress candidate in Nandigram Milan Pradhan was arrested by the police in an old case on Friday.

“Milan is a strong candidate. The BJP was concerned over his candidature right from the beginning. He had been under pressure to withdraw, but he did not buckle. On Friday, after he was picked up, he came under pressure to pull out from the race, but refused. He was then booked in a 19-year-old case. The BJP usually intimidates its rivals this way. But that will not affect us. Congress will fight the Nandigram bypoll with full strength,” Joshi said.

The 2007-2008 Nandigram agitation, spearheaded by Mamata Banerjee, was a violent farmers protest against forcible land acquisition, and led to the end of 34-year rule of the Left Front in the state. The AICC in-charge further said that during the agitation, both Milan Pradhan and incumbent Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari were actively involved, along with the others. The agitation led to the filing of cases against the activists by the then Left Front government.

However, when Adhikari became CM, he announced that all those cases would be withdrawn as a goodwill gesture, Joshi said.

“There was some procedure to be followed in those cases, which Milan probably forgot to follow in the belief that it would happen automatically after the CM’s announcement. We hope he will get justice from the court. If that does not happen, and he is sent to jail, the party will fight the bypoll on his behalf with full force,” said Joshi.