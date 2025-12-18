Congress To Endorse Nationwide Protests Over MGNREGA, National Herald Case On Dec 27
The party plans to launch nationwide agitations over the targeting of the UPA flagship scheme and the witch-hunt against Gandhis in the fake NH case.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 5:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Miffed over renaming of rural jobs scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and targeting of the Gandhis in the alleged fake National Herald money laundering case for years, the Congress has decided to launch nationwide agitations over the issues.
The party's high command has convened the Congress Working Committee meeting on December 27 where the top body will discuss and firm up a plan to carry out nationwide protests over the coming days. The crucial strategy meeting coming a day before the Congress foundation day on December 28 will pass key resolutions over the MGNREGA, National Herald and other issues.
“This government is clearly anti-poor and doesn’t like the name of Mahatma Gandhi. Otherwise, there was no reason for them to change the name of MGNREGA and bring new provisions that will certainly impact the poor beneficiaries. They want to centralize everything and undo the good work done by the previous UPA government. They kept blaming Nehru for everything and ran a witch-hunt campaign against our leaders in the National Herald case for years. We thank the court which rejected the case," said CWC member Kamleshwar Patel.
He said the party is miffed over the two issues besides the plight of the Dalits and forest dwellers. "The CWC meeting on December 27 will certainly take stock of all the issues. A resolution outlining the nationwide protests will also be passed. We will take the matter to the villages across the country,” he added.
Patel said the Central government has increased the number of mandays from 100 to 125 but the fact is even the 100 days of work is not available to the poor,” he said.
MGNREGA, the flagship social welfare scheme of the previous Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014 was launched on February 2, 2006 from Anantpur in undivided Andhra Pradesh by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
The grand old party is miffed that the NDA government has not only removed the name of Mahatma Gandhi from the scheme, but has also changed key provisions of the plan that will in effect take away the right to work of the poor who are the main beneficiaries across the country.
According to party insiders, the Central government used to bear 90 per cent cost of the scheme while the state governments gave 10 per cent funds and implemented the scheme in the villages.
The new provisions require the states to provide 40 per cent of the funds for the scheme. This will hit the scheme as most states lack extra funds for a social welfare plan of this nature, said Congress insiders.
The scheme, they said, will particularly hit the poor in the backward states where the right to work is most needed.
“The MGNREGA was passed in 2005 and the states were given six months to frame the rules so that the rights of the poor were protected. This was a historic scheme which allowed the poor to demand work throughout the year and ask for better wages that had remained stuck for 20 years. In undivided Andhra Pradesh this scheme ranked the best for five years after the launch in 2006. Various village level works like watershed and horticulture and ponds were created through the scheme,” AICC in charge of Jharkhand K Raju, a former IAS officer who supervised the MGNREGA, told ETV Bharat.
“Now the Centre will notify villages and number of days the scheme will be operational. This will take away the universal nature of the rural jobs scheme. I wonder what went behind removing the name of Mahatma Gandhi. I am sure their own mps will not approve of it. It seems the order came from the top leadership. The targeting of Gandhis in the fake NH case was the result of the same mindset. The Congress will not let that happen,” he said.
Besides MGNREGA, the Congress is also miffed at the targeting of the Gandhis in the fake National Herald money laundering case for years as part of the NDA government’s vendetta politics.
The grand old party has sensed how the issue of MGNREGA and the misuse of Central agencies to target Opposition leaders in fake cases found instant support from all major opposition parties both inside and outside Parliament. Earlier, similar support was witnessed during the three controversial farm laws passed by the NDA government in 2020 which later withdrew the same after large-scale protests.
