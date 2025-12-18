ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Endorse Nationwide Protests Over MGNREGA, National Herald Case On Dec 27

New Delhi: Miffed over renaming of rural jobs scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and targeting of the Gandhis in the alleged fake National Herald money laundering case for years, the Congress has decided to launch nationwide agitations over the issues.

The party's high command has convened the Congress Working Committee meeting on December 27 where the top body will discuss and firm up a plan to carry out nationwide protests over the coming days. The crucial strategy meeting coming a day before the Congress foundation day on December 28 will pass key resolutions over the MGNREGA, National Herald and other issues.

“This government is clearly anti-poor and doesn’t like the name of Mahatma Gandhi. Otherwise, there was no reason for them to change the name of MGNREGA and bring new provisions that will certainly impact the poor beneficiaries. They want to centralize everything and undo the good work done by the previous UPA government. They kept blaming Nehru for everything and ran a witch-hunt campaign against our leaders in the National Herald case for years. We thank the court which rejected the case," said CWC member Kamleshwar Patel.

He said the party is miffed over the two issues besides the plight of the Dalits and forest dwellers. "The CWC meeting on December 27 will certainly take stock of all the issues. A resolution outlining the nationwide protests will also be passed. We will take the matter to the villages across the country,” he added.

Patel said the Central government has increased the number of mandays from 100 to 125 but the fact is even the 100 days of work is not available to the poor,” he said.

MGNREGA, the flagship social welfare scheme of the previous Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014 was launched on February 2, 2006 from Anantpur in undivided Andhra Pradesh by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The grand old party is miffed that the NDA government has not only removed the name of Mahatma Gandhi from the scheme, but has also changed key provisions of the plan that will in effect take away the right to work of the poor who are the main beneficiaries across the country.