Congress To Counter SAD-BJP Over Farm Laws, Farmer Deaths
The Congress will ask why SAD snapped ties with the BJP over the controversial farm laws and what made it forge the alliance again.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 9:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress plans to counter the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) combine by playing up the 2020 farmers' agitation that had forced the SAD to break ties with the saffron party.
The Congress renewed its strategy for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections hours after the BJP-SAD alliance was announced on Tuesday in the national capital. The grouping turned the coming Punjab assembly elections into a three-cornered contest, which the grand old party had been projecting as a direct fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Punjab Suraj Thakur dubbed the BJP-SAD alliance as 'opportunistic' and said their re-joining hands after six years showed how 'desperate' the two parties were to gain power.
The AICC functionary said the main reason why the SAD had parted ways with the BJP in 2020 was due to the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws passed by the Centre, during which around 700 farmers had lost their lives.
"What the BJP and SAD have done today shows that their alliance is opportunistic. It also shows how desperate the two parties are to gain power. The SAD was forced to break ties with its old ally BJP in 2020 to avoid the fallout of the farmers' agitation against the three black laws that were passed by the Narendra Modi government," Thakur told ETV Bharat.
"By reviving their alliance ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, they have mocked the martyrdom of around 700 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The farmers are going to ask what changed over the years which made the SAD join hands with the BJP again. These are the questions they will have to answer,” Thakur said.
The AICC functionary said the Congress will flag the farmers' agitation and the death of around 700 farmers in its campaign over the coming days to counter the BJP-SAD alliance. He further said neither the BJP nor the SAD raised the issues related to the farmers over the past years, while the Congress always stood with the food growers.
"We are going to highlight the farmers' agitation and the death of around 750 farmers in our campaign. The people are already discussing the issue and raising questions. The Congress has been fighting over the past years to get justice for the farmers while BJP and the SAD did nothing," said Thakur.
The SAD and BJP had contested their first state election together in 1996 and stayed allies till 2020 when SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal decided to break the 24-year-old alliance over Centre's neglect of issues related to farmers, labourers, and traders. Before the announcement, Sukhbir’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the Narendra Modi cabinet. The SAD had demanded a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops, which the Centre declined.
The three controversial farm laws were enacted in June 2020 and soon sparked nationwide protests. The agitation continued in Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and other states while thousands of farmers remained at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh since November 2020.
During the protests, the farmers braced water cannon and police brutality, which invited severe condemnation from the opposition parties. The SAD observed September 17 as “black day” and staged protests in the state as well as in Delhi from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj to the Parliament where party leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur courted arrest.
In January 2021, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member expert panel to talk to the farmers and find a solution.
The Centre and the farmers' groups were holding talks to end the deadlock, but the dialogue broke down after the January 26, 2021, tractor rally, which was marred by violence. Farmers in over 20 tractors had entered the Red Fort’s forecourt, climbed its ramparts, and hoisted their religious flag as policemen deployed there watched helplessly.
The three controversial farm laws were finally withdrawn in September 2021 following which the SAD and the BJP contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections separately. The SAD won 3 seats and the BJP 2 seats, while the AAP formed a government with 92/117 MLAs. The Congress had 18 seats.
Former Punjab Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Amarinder Raja Warring said the alliance showed the desperation of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and said the new pact will have no impact on the grand old party’s poll prospects.
"They have announced the alliance today, but the SAD and BJP have always been together. I know the reason why SAD chief Sukhbir Badal has returned back to the BJP. He is desperately fighting for his survival. This is like a betrayal for the people of Punjab," Warring told ETV Bharat.
"The Congress is going strong in the state. We have defeated the SAD-BJP alliance in 2002 and 2017 polls and will do so again in the 2027 elections. The SAD will have to answer why it broke the alliance with BJP. The alliance has been formed over the dead bodies of hundreds of farmers. BJP broke promises given to the farmers then and has not done anything till date," he added.
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