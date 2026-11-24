ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Counter SAD-BJP Over Farm Laws, Farmer Deaths

New Delhi: The Congress plans to counter the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) combine by playing up the 2020 farmers' agitation that had forced the SAD to break ties with the saffron party.

The Congress renewed its strategy for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections hours after the BJP-SAD alliance was announced on Tuesday in the national capital. The grouping turned the coming Punjab assembly elections into a three-cornered contest, which the grand old party had been projecting as a direct fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Punjab Suraj Thakur dubbed the BJP-SAD alliance as 'opportunistic' and said their re-joining hands after six years showed how 'desperate' the two parties were to gain power.

The AICC functionary said the main reason why the SAD had parted ways with the BJP in 2020 was due to the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws passed by the Centre, during which around 700 farmers had lost their lives.

"What the BJP and SAD have done today shows that their alliance is opportunistic. It also shows how desperate the two parties are to gain power. The SAD was forced to break ties with its old ally BJP in 2020 to avoid the fallout of the farmers' agitation against the three black laws that were passed by the Narendra Modi government," Thakur told ETV Bharat.

"By reviving their alliance ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, they have mocked the martyrdom of around 700 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The farmers are going to ask what changed over the years which made the SAD join hands with the BJP again. These are the questions they will have to answer,” Thakur said.

The AICC functionary said the Congress will flag the farmers' agitation and the death of around 700 farmers in its campaign over the coming days to counter the BJP-SAD alliance. He further said neither the BJP nor the SAD raised the issues related to the farmers over the past years, while the Congress always stood with the food growers.

"We are going to highlight the farmers' agitation and the death of around 750 farmers in our campaign. The people are already discussing the issue and raising questions. The Congress has been fighting over the past years to get justice for the farmers while BJP and the SAD did nothing," said Thakur.

The SAD and BJP had contested their first state election together in 1996 and stayed allies till 2020 when SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal decided to break the 24-year-old alliance over Centre's neglect of issues related to farmers, labourers, and traders. Before the announcement, Sukhbir’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the Narendra Modi cabinet. The SAD had demanded a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops, which the Centre declined.