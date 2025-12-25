Congress To Counter Centre’s Claims On Revamped MGNREGA
The CWC meeting on Dec 27 will discuss the fallout of the new scheme and ways to broad base its protests against the new law.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress has prepared an internal document to counter the Centre’s claims on changes made in the erstwhile rural jobs scheme MGNREGA passed by the previous UPA government ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on December 27.
The Congress is miffed that the Modi government changed MGNREGA into VBGRAMG Act, 2025 and will firm up a nationwide agitation to demand roll rollback of the new law during the CWC meeting.
According to Congress insiders, the document counters the government's arguments that the new scheme will address structural gaps in rural employment. The document will be provided to the state units, which will stage protests against the Centre’s move over the coming days.
The Congress, which recently conducted pressers to counter the Centre over the new scheme, plans to work closely with various civil society groups over the coming days to counter the alleged dilution of the UPA’s rural jobs scheme that provided a safety net to crores of poor across the country since its launch from undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2006.
“The bill to replace MGNREGA was suddenly introduced towards the end of the winter session and passed in haste. When the UPA was in power, detailed consultations were held with the stakeholders before the bill reached parliament. Inside the parliament, the bill was discussed extensively and then became a law with the participation of all political parties. In contrast, the NDA had no public discourse, no discussion in Parliament, and obtained no consent from the states on such important legislation. The states which earlier provided 10 per cent funds for the scheme will now be burdened with 40 per cent fund requirement. As a result, the implementation of the scheme will suffer. The NDA bulldozed both MGNREGA and rural democracy. This is not development, but destruction. Millions of hardworking people will pay the price by losing their livelihoods. The Congress will never allow this injustice to happen,” CWC member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.
The party’s internal document counters the Centre’s claim that the new scheme raises guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days to provide stronger livelihood security by noting that average work provided under the scheme has remained between 45–60 days per household, much lower than the earlier 100‑day promise. In that light, the claim of 125 days of employment sounds meaningless without assured funds.
To the Centre’s claim that the new scheme uses village planning structures and convergence with other schemes to create durable assets and more productive works, the grand old party counters that the 60:40 material to wage ratio and push for durable assets can sideline simple, labour-intensive works and open the door to contractor‑driven projects.
To counter the claim that the new scheme improves equity with higher budget allocations, focuses on vulnerable households, and increases participation of women, the grand old party counters that over the past years, budget allocations did not keep pace with the demand and led to wage arrears and halted work. Further, inadequate funds result in women workers losing out first.
On the claim that the new scheme balances decentralization with coherent national norms to meet local priorities without fragmentation and fixes implementation gaps through stricter monitoring, digital payments and better scheduling of works, the grand old party counters that centralized norms and approvals undermine genuine village panchayat control and turn them into rubber stamps instead of empowering the local self-government bodies. Further, app‑based attendance, Aadhaar‑linked payments and tech glitches deny work and wages to many. Hence, adding more technology without fixing the existing shortcomings will only deepen exclusion, the document says.
According to party insiders, the nationwide protests hope to reconnect with the rural voters across the country, especially ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal in 2026 and Punjab, Goa, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in 2027. The units in West Bengal and Punjab have started protesting the new rural jobs scheme and will intensify their efforts over the coming days.
“We want the Centre to immediately release long-pending dues under the MGNREGA scheme in West Bengal. We also want a white paper by the state government detailing how it used the funds under the scheme. We stand with every worker and labourer, and we will keep fighting for their rights,” West Bengal Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar told ETV Bharat.
“Renaming MGNREGA is not only disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi, but the new scheme will also severely impact the livelihood of the poor. The Centre must withdraw the new law or face people's wrath, as it happened during the three black farm laws,” Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring told ETV Bharat.
While MGNREGA will top the CWC meeting agenda, the party may also demand an urban jobs scheme for the poor in megacities to counter the central government, said the insiders.