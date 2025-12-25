ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Counter Centre’s Claims On Revamped MGNREGA

New Delhi: The Congress has prepared an internal document to counter the Centre’s claims on changes made in the erstwhile rural jobs scheme MGNREGA passed by the previous UPA government ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on December 27.

The Congress is miffed that the Modi government changed MGNREGA into VBGRAMG Act, 2025 and will firm up a nationwide agitation to demand roll rollback of the new law during the CWC meeting.

According to Congress insiders, the document counters the government's arguments that the new scheme will address structural gaps in rural employment. The document will be provided to the state units, which will stage protests against the Centre’s move over the coming days.

The Congress, which recently conducted pressers to counter the Centre over the new scheme, plans to work closely with various civil society groups over the coming days to counter the alleged dilution of the UPA’s rural jobs scheme that provided a safety net to crores of poor across the country since its launch from undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2006.

“The bill to replace MGNREGA was suddenly introduced towards the end of the winter session and passed in haste. When the UPA was in power, detailed consultations were held with the stakeholders before the bill reached parliament. Inside the parliament, the bill was discussed extensively and then became a law with the participation of all political parties. In contrast, the NDA had no public discourse, no discussion in Parliament, and obtained no consent from the states on such important legislation. The states which earlier provided 10 per cent funds for the scheme will now be burdened with 40 per cent fund requirement. As a result, the implementation of the scheme will suffer. The NDA bulldozed both MGNREGA and rural democracy. This is not development, but destruction. Millions of hardworking people will pay the price by losing their livelihoods. The Congress will never allow this injustice to happen,” CWC member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.

The party’s internal document counters the Centre’s claim that the new scheme raises guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days to provide stronger livelihood security by noting that average work provided under the scheme has remained between 45–60 days per household, much lower than the earlier 100‑day promise. In that light, the claim of 125 days of employment sounds meaningless without assured funds.

To the Centre’s claim that the new scheme uses village planning structures and convergence with other schemes to create durable assets and more productive works, the grand old party counters that the 60:40 material to wage ratio and push for durable assets can sideline simple, labour-intensive works and open the door to contractor‑driven projects.