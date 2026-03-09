ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Clear Kerala Poll Candidates On March 11

In this image posted on March 8, 2026, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacts with female students while having a meal on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Kerala. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress will finalise candidates for the coming Kerala assembly elections on March 11 and is likely to announce the first list of names soon.

According to party insiders, like Assam, the Congress managers are looking at announcing the safe seats before the poll dates are announced to convey confidence within the opposition party.

The Congress-led UDF has been in opposition in Kerala since 2016 and is hopeful of dislodging the CPI-M-led LDF led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The grand old party plans to contest around 100 of the total 140 seats in Kerala and will leave the remaining ones for the allies. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the Central Election Committee (CEC) on March 11 after the screening committee headed by veteran Madhusudan Mistry reviewed the party candidates on March 8.

Rahul was recently in Kerala to take part in several events and also announced a few social-welfare guarantees for the youth and women to set the stage for an aggressive UDF campaign that will follow once the election dates are out.

"The CEC will meet in a day or two. It will take up the names cleared by the screening committee on March 8. The first list may be out soon," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Kerala, BM Sandeep, told ETV Bharat.

"The UDF is confident and united ahead of the polls. The recent visit of Rahul Gandhi was received very well by the workers whose feedback is positive. An aggressive campaign will soon follow. There is strong anti-incumbency against the LDF, but we are not taking any chances," he said.

Congress insiders said the outlines of the campaign were discussed between Rahul and the campaign committee in charge, Ramesh Chennithala, and co-in-charge Shashi Tharoor, during his visit, where other senior leaders were also present.