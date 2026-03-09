Congress To Clear Kerala Poll Candidates On March 11
The party is banking on two-term anti-incumbency against the ruling LDF and its own social welfare agenda outlined by Rahul Gandhi.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress will finalise candidates for the coming Kerala assembly elections on March 11 and is likely to announce the first list of names soon.
According to party insiders, like Assam, the Congress managers are looking at announcing the safe seats before the poll dates are announced to convey confidence within the opposition party.
The Congress-led UDF has been in opposition in Kerala since 2016 and is hopeful of dislodging the CPI-M-led LDF led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The grand old party plans to contest around 100 of the total 140 seats in Kerala and will leave the remaining ones for the allies. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the Central Election Committee (CEC) on March 11 after the screening committee headed by veteran Madhusudan Mistry reviewed the party candidates on March 8.
Rahul was recently in Kerala to take part in several events and also announced a few social-welfare guarantees for the youth and women to set the stage for an aggressive UDF campaign that will follow once the election dates are out.
"The CEC will meet in a day or two. It will take up the names cleared by the screening committee on March 8. The first list may be out soon," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Kerala, BM Sandeep, told ETV Bharat.
"The UDF is confident and united ahead of the polls. The recent visit of Rahul Gandhi was received very well by the workers whose feedback is positive. An aggressive campaign will soon follow. There is strong anti-incumbency against the LDF, but we are not taking any chances," he said.
Congress insiders said the outlines of the campaign were discussed between Rahul and the campaign committee in charge, Ramesh Chennithala, and co-in-charge Shashi Tharoor, during his visit, where other senior leaders were also present.
Before the CEC meeting on March 11, the state leaders will meet to formally close the seat-sharing with the allies on March 10, so there is greater clarity within the UDF, which comprises the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Revolutionary Socialist Party, and smaller regional parties.
Though the CEC is expected to clear several names, only the safe seats will be announced first. The others would be announced after the poll dates are out, keeping in mind the likely candidates of the rival LDF as well as the BJP, which is trying to make its presence felt in the southern state.
That was the reason why Rahul chose to club both the CPI-M and the BJP as CJP, which was pitted against the UDF. Rahul noted that while over 30 cases had been listed against him, there was none against Vijayan, as he dubbed the Left party as the Corporatist party of India.
"Our leader was right. Across the state, that is the situation on the ground. The BJP is helping the CPI-M to dent the Congress wherever it can. We have noted that and are prepared for the challenge," said Sandeep, who visited across several assembly segments over the past days.
According to the AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan, Rahul's address to mark the party’s Puthuyugam Yatra end indicated support in favour of the UDF.
"He spoke what is on every Malayali’s mind. PM (Narendra) Modi has a grip on the Kerala Chief Minister. In reality, the UDF in Kerala is fighting the CJP alliance of CPIM and BJP, working hand in hand to push their dangerous agenda. Kerala's youth, poor, backward and marginalised sections have suffered greatly under the LDF's decade of misrule. Under Rahul's leadership, we have announced our Indira guarantees to create a safety net for the women, youth, senior citizens and marginalised sections of society,” Mohan told ETV Bharat.
"Our leader also addressed an event in Kollam to mark the centenary of the meeting between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi. The commemoration of their dialogue was a historic day and drew a massive gathering of people and leaders from all faiths, reflecting the spirit of Kerala,” he added.
Read More