ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Terminates Ties With Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal In Assam, Cites Breach Of 'Alliance Ethics'

Guwahati: The opposition Congress on Thursday announced the termination of all ties with Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal in Assam, citing "breach of alliance ethics".

The decision, taken on the direction of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, came into immediate effect, the party said in a statement. A circular to this effect, signed by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah, was issued on Wednesday, it said.

The Congress said it had forged an electoral alliance with pan-India Left parties and several regional outfits, including Raijor Dal, ahead of the previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with the objective of presenting a united opposition against "communal forces".