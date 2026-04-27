ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Targets AAP After Seven MPs Join BJP, Calls It 'Party of Billionaires'

New Delhi: The Congress party on Monday took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after seven of its MPs switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress said that if people are sent to the Upper House based on money, while qualified individuals are ignored, such situations are inevitable.

Calling AAP the "party of billionaires", the grand old party accused it of indirectly helping the BJP by contesting Assembly elections in multiple states.

The remarks came on a day when Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan accepted the merger of seven AAP MPs with the BJP. The MPs include Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta and Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

Addressing a press conference, Congress Treasurer and MP Ajay Maken said, "If people are sent on the basis of money by ignoring qualified people, this will be the situation."

Referring to the MPs who joined the BJP, he added, "I have looked into the affidavits of all seven AAP MPs who have now gone to the BJP. I have found that the average net worth of a Rajya Sabha MP is over Rs 818 crore. This is not the Aam Aadmi Party, this is a party of billionaires."

'AAP Is BJP’s B Team'

The senior Congress leader said, "The AAP is the B team of the BJP. The leaders of AAP are traitors to the country and they should change the name of the party to the party of billionaires."