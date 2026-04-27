Congress Targets AAP After Seven MPs Join BJP, Calls It 'Party of Billionaires'
After seven MPs join BJP, Congress questions AAP's Rajya Sabha selections, alleging wealthy candidates were preferred over qualified leaders in nominations, reports Santu Das.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress party on Monday took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after seven of its MPs switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress said that if people are sent to the Upper House based on money, while qualified individuals are ignored, such situations are inevitable.
Calling AAP the "party of billionaires", the grand old party accused it of indirectly helping the BJP by contesting Assembly elections in multiple states.
The remarks came on a day when Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan accepted the merger of seven AAP MPs with the BJP. The MPs include Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta and Vikramjit Singh Sahney.
Addressing a press conference, Congress Treasurer and MP Ajay Maken said, "If people are sent on the basis of money by ignoring qualified people, this will be the situation."
Referring to the MPs who joined the BJP, he added, "I have looked into the affidavits of all seven AAP MPs who have now gone to the BJP. I have found that the average net worth of a Rajya Sabha MP is over Rs 818 crore. This is not the Aam Aadmi Party, this is a party of billionaires."
'AAP Is BJP’s B Team'
The senior Congress leader said, "The AAP is the B team of the BJP. The leaders of AAP are traitors to the country and they should change the name of the party to the party of billionaires."
Mentioning AAP-ruled Punjab, Maken said, "We all know Punjab is a state that guards our borders. In Punjab, separatist forces used to receive support from outside earlier as well, and now once again, separatist forces have started raising their heads."
Asserting that these forces aim to divide the country, he said, "Now gang wars are happening there. Drugs are being delivered via drones. The situation has become like the 1980's decade. History has witnessed that whenever separatist forces emerge, drugs come first, gang wars happen, and crime increases."
Punjab Representation Under Scrutiny
Attacking the BJP, Maken said, "Punjab's separatist forces say that their people are not heard, they are not getting justice. Today, the BJP has done exactly what the separatist forces wanted to prove. In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the BJP got 6.6 per cent of the votes, meaning out of 117, they had only two MLAs."
He also highlighted a mismatch between the principles and outcomes of Rajya Sabha representation. Although members are elected by MLAs in proportion to voters’ choices, in Punjab, where the BJP secured just 6.6 per cent of the vote, it now holds 85.7 per cent of the state’s Rajya Sabha seats (six out of seven MPs). He questioned how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders would justify this to the people of Punjab.
Citing AAP, he added, "I am fortunate to have worked with outstanding administrators like Dr Manmohan Singh ji and Sheila Dikshit ji. We haven't seen an administrator like this in the 21st century. AAP and Arvind Kejriwal have not missed any chance to defame them, hatching conspiracies to tarnish their image. The BJP was unable to do anything against Manmohan Singh ji and Sheila Dikshit ji, so it brought forward a proxy in the form of AAP."
"Now AAP contests elections exactly where there is a direct contest between Congress and BJP. This is done to harm Congress. The mask has completely come off AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," Maken added.
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