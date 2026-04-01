ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress' Talent Hunt A Hit In Bihar; Attracts 9,000 Young And Educated Applicants

Patna: An entrepreneur educated in Australia with deep knowledge of the Indian economy and secular traditions of the country now wishes to enter politics by participating in Congress' 'Talent Hunt'.

The entrepreneur, who worked in Mumbai, but is now looking to establish a business in Muzaffarpur, is among the around 9,000 people, who have applied for the contest. The 'Talent Hunt' is attracting professors, teachers, doctors, engineers, dentists, businessmen, advocates, students, social activists, businessmen, industrialists, administrative professionals, public servants, and many others.

The competition, which is being organised across the country and aims at tapping ‘new, young, and energetic’ leaders and infusing them in politics, seems to have become a runaway success in Bihar. It has attracted around 9,000 people, mostly in the age-group of 25 to 35. A few bureaucrats are also among the applicants.

“The scheme is for people who want to work for the party, but are unable to get a foothold in the absence of proper platforms and the machinations of leaders who do not want them to excel. Such people can now directly showcase their merit to the party and obtain suitable positions,” Congress leader and talent hunt convenor for Bihar, Asit Nath Tiwari told ETV Bharat.

Party leaders at the talent hunt (ETV Bharat)

“We have been conducting the contest since February and have held zonal selection rounds at Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Purnea in which 8,100 people applied. Around 7,100 of them participated. The rest 1,000 could not attend due to Ramadan, Holi and Eid. They, and many others who could not apply, requested for one more opportunity due to which we extended the last date of the talent hunt programme till March 31," he said.

Tiwari added that around 800 people have been selected in the zonal rounds. Meanwhile, apart from the 1,000 applicants who were left out, the extended date brought another 679 new ones. The grand old party has decided to interview all of them from April 4 onwards.