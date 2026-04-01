Congress' Talent Hunt A Hit In Bihar; Attracts 9,000 Young And Educated Applicants
Around 9,000 people have applied for the talent hunt which aims at bringing people from diverse walks of life into the party's fold.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 1, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Patna: An entrepreneur educated in Australia with deep knowledge of the Indian economy and secular traditions of the country now wishes to enter politics by participating in Congress' 'Talent Hunt'.
The entrepreneur, who worked in Mumbai, but is now looking to establish a business in Muzaffarpur, is among the around 9,000 people, who have applied for the contest. The 'Talent Hunt' is attracting professors, teachers, doctors, engineers, dentists, businessmen, advocates, students, social activists, businessmen, industrialists, administrative professionals, public servants, and many others.
The competition, which is being organised across the country and aims at tapping ‘new, young, and energetic’ leaders and infusing them in politics, seems to have become a runaway success in Bihar. It has attracted around 9,000 people, mostly in the age-group of 25 to 35. A few bureaucrats are also among the applicants.
“The scheme is for people who want to work for the party, but are unable to get a foothold in the absence of proper platforms and the machinations of leaders who do not want them to excel. Such people can now directly showcase their merit to the party and obtain suitable positions,” Congress leader and talent hunt convenor for Bihar, Asit Nath Tiwari told ETV Bharat.
“We have been conducting the contest since February and have held zonal selection rounds at Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Purnea in which 8,100 people applied. Around 7,100 of them participated. The rest 1,000 could not attend due to Ramadan, Holi and Eid. They, and many others who could not apply, requested for one more opportunity due to which we extended the last date of the talent hunt programme till March 31," he said.
Tiwari added that around 800 people have been selected in the zonal rounds. Meanwhile, apart from the 1,000 applicants who were left out, the extended date brought another 679 new ones. The grand old party has decided to interview all of them from April 4 onwards.
A senior Congress leader confided that the party embarked on talent hunt not only to bring meritorious persons to its folds, but also to provide an opportunity to those who want to serve the society and the country through politics, but have no relatives or acquaintances in political parties.
People elected in the previous zonal legs and the ones who would be selected in the coming rounds and put to final round of tests on April 9 and 10. The results would be declared afterwards. They would be given an opportunity to work at district and state level, while the exceptional ones would be referred to the central level of the party.
The selected individuals would be trained and given an opportunity to work as spokespersons, research coordinators, and publicity coordinators in the party. The selection process includes interview by a panel of jurists including retired IAS officers, social activists, professors and journalists. It is followed up with a panel discussion between six contenders on contemporary issues.
While the jurists mark the interviewees, senior Congress leaders, including the party’s Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, talent hunt in-charge for the state, Abhay Dubey and others keep a tab on everything. A few state leaders are also assisting them. The Congress high command is also monitoring the developments on a regular basis.
“In the selection process, we are trying to assess the ideological leanings and awareness about current and socio-political issues of the candidates. Their depth of knowledge and understanding, along with articulateness is also gauged,” Tiwari said.
“We are surprised by the large number of people, who want to work with Congress for the country, and their merit. It indicates their alienation from the present political dispensation and belief that communalism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies are harmful for the country,” Tiwari added.
Incidentally, the Congress had organised a talent hunt in Bihar around twenty years ago also. A large number of people had applied back then also, but the scheme never reached the final stages. Sources in the party revealed that several senior leaders scuttled it back then out of the fear of meritorious people.
“The same leaders are again making efforts to obstruct the selection programme this time as well. But we are determined to see it through,” a Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) leader told ETV Bharat.
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