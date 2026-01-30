ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Did Not Want Mahatma Gandhi-related Law': Cong Takes Out 'March' To Protest MGNREGA Repeal

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Pawan Khera and others take part in a protest rally under 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the government over the repeal of MGNREGA, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not want the law connected with Mahatma Gandhi to run for long and people to have a legal right to work.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, made the remarks at an event to protest the MGNREGA repeal at the AICC headquarters here. Senior Congress leaders and workers took out a march from the Congress office at 24, Akbar Road, to the Gandhi Smriti against the "constitutional right to work being snatched away by the Modi government". However, they were stopped by the police and did not reach Gandhi Smriti.

Addressing the "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Yatra" event, Ramesh said, "The Modi government has scrapped the MGNREGA Act by running a bulldozer over it."

"MGNREGA was a historic and revolutionary Act that was passed unanimously in September 2005. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, Sonia Gandhi Ji, and Rahul Gandhi Ji made significant contributions to the creation of this Act," Ramesh said, addressing the gathering.

"The MGNREGA law was a constitutional right, providing a legal guarantee of employment to the people. This law strengthened panchayats. For the first time, money was delivered to every family through DBT," he said.

"But this law has been scrapped because Narendra Modi does not want this law, connected with Mahatma Gandhi Ji, to continue for long. He does not want people to get their rights," Ramesh alleged. Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the Congress is firmly standing up against this step taken by the Modi government.