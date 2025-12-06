'Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya...': Congress Criticises Modi Govt As New US National Security Strategy Signals 'Shift In US Approach To Pakistan'
The grand old party pointed out that the document reiterates US President Donald Trump's claim that he settled the "raging conflict" between India and Pakistan.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 11:24 AM IST|
Updated : December 6, 2025 at 11:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Kya se kya ho gaya, bewafa teri dosti mein... This is what senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday, while slamming the Narendra Modi-led government over the new US National Security Strategy, recently released by the White House.
Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary incharge of communications, stated that the 33-page document reflects a "significant change in America's approach towards Pakistan", adding that it reiterates US President Donald Trump's claim that he settled the India and Pakistan conflict.
Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 60 times that he helped settle the tensions between the two neighbours.
In a social media post, Ramesh said, "In his introduction to the document, President Trump reiterates his claim that he 'settled the raging conflict between India and Pakistan'. The same claim is repeated on Page 8."
The 33-page National Security Strategy of the USA has just been released by the White House.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 6, 2025
pic.twitter.com/GfeZqxqFDk
The opposition party underlined that, unlike the 2017 strategy document from the Trump administration, which openly accused Islamabad of supporting militants that target US allies, the new strategy avoids explicit criticism of Pakistan.
"The 2025 National Security Strategy also marks a notable shift in the US approach to Pakistan. It avoids the explicit criticism that defined the 2017 Trump-era strategy document, which openly accused Pakistan of supporting militants targeting US partners, demanded stronger counterterrorism action, and pressed Islamabad to demonstrate responsible management of its nuclear arsenal. The new strategy omits any such references," Ramesh said.
"Kya se kya ho gaya, bewafa teri dosti mein," he added in Hindi, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Congress leader also shared screenshots of the document where reference is made with regard to Trump's claims on stopping the India-Pakistan conflict in May earlier this year.
Ramesh also shared the White House website link to the document. The National Security Strategy released by the Trump administration late Thursday stressed strong cooperation with India to address the security challenge in the South China Sea.
The Trump administration has said that the US must continue to improve commercial and other relations with India to encourage New Delhi to contribute to Indo-Pacific security, including through continued cooperation within the Quad grouping. The document also mentions the eight wars that Trump claims he has resolved, including the May conflict between India and Pakistan.
"President Trump has cemented his legacy as The President of Peace. In addition to the remarkable success achieved during his first term with the historic Abraham Accords, President Trump has leveraged his dealmaking ability to secure unprecedented peace in eight conflicts throughout the world over the course of just eight months of his second term.
"He negotiated peace between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the DRC and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ended the war in Gaza with all living hostages returned to their families," the document stated.
