'Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya...': Congress Criticises Modi Govt As New US National Security Strategy Signals 'Shift In US Approach To Pakistan'

New Delhi: Kya se kya ho gaya, bewafa teri dosti mein... This is what senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday, while slamming the Narendra Modi-led government over the new US National Security Strategy, recently released by the White House.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary incharge of communications, stated that the 33-page document reflects a "significant change in America's approach towards Pakistan", adding that it reiterates US President Donald Trump's claim that he settled the India and Pakistan conflict.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 60 times that he helped settle the tensions between the two neighbours.

In a social media post, Ramesh said, "In his introduction to the document, President Trump reiterates his claim that he 'settled the raging conflict between India and Pakistan'. The same claim is repeated on Page 8."

The opposition party underlined that, unlike the 2017 strategy document from the Trump administration, which openly accused Islamabad of supporting militants that target US allies, the new strategy avoids explicit criticism of Pakistan.

"The 2025 National Security Strategy also marks a notable shift in the US approach to Pakistan. It avoids the explicit criticism that defined the 2017 Trump-era strategy document, which openly accused Pakistan of supporting militants targeting US partners, demanded stronger counterterrorism action, and pressed Islamabad to demonstrate responsible management of its nuclear arsenal. The new strategy omits any such references," Ramesh said.