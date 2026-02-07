ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Namaste Trump Scored Over Howdy Modi’: Cong Takes Dig At India-US Interim Trade Pact

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday claimed that the India-US joint statement on an interim trade agreement is "silent" on details and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "all the hugs and photo-ops have not amounted to much". The opposition party also took a jibe at the government with the iconic line from the Mukesh song "Dost dost na raha" from the 1964 film "Sangam".

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the US-India joint statement just issued is silent on details. "But from what has been revealed, it is clear that: India will no longer import oil from Russia. Separately, the US has announced that a 25 per cent penalty could be reimposed if India buys oil directly or indirectly from Russia," he said on X.

It has also been revealed that India will slash import duties to help American farmers at the cost of Indian farmers, Ramesh claimed. "India's annual imports from the USA will triple, wiping out our longstanding goods trade surplus. There will continue to be great uncertainty on India's exports of IT and other services to the US. India's exports of goods to the US will face higher duties than before," Ramesh said.

"All the hugs and photo-ops have not amounted to much. Namaste Trump has scored over Howdy Modi," the Congress leader said, adding, "Dost dost na raha". India and the US on Saturday announced to have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement under which both sides will reduce import duties on a number of goods to boost two-way trade.