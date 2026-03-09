ETV Bharat / bharat

'First Announce, Subsequently Think': Congress Swipe At Govt On VB G RAM G Act

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the government over the implementation of the new VB G RAM G Act, saying details were still being worked out and this was a perfect example of the Modi government's 'FAST' approach to governance -- 'First Announce, Subsequently Think'.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared on X a media report which claimed that the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 -- passed by Parliament within two days of its introduction on December 16 last year -- has several steps to clear before it can be implemented.

The new rural employment legislation replaces the Congress-led UPA government’s flagship scheme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA).