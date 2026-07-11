Congress Supports VCK's Call For DMK, TVK To Co-exist In INDIA Bloc Against BJP
Congress supports VCK’s call for DMK and TVK to co-exist in the INDIA bloc, aiming to unite secular parties against BJP’s NDA in Parliament.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress party has backed Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) suggestion that rivals Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) can both be part of the INDIA bloc to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.
The Congress and the DMK were allies till the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections but parted ways after the polls when the Grand Old Party extended support to debutant TVK to form a government. A miffed DMK accused the Congress of “backstabbing” while the Congress said it acted to install a secular formation in the state.
Led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, the ruling coalition in Tamil Nadu has TVK, Congress, VCK, IUML, and Left parties as its members. The DMK is the main opposition party in the assembly.
Subsequently, the DMK, which had been a part of the INDIA bloc since it was formed in 2023, stayed away from the group meeting in Delhi on June 8 despite being invited. The DMK also urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to make separate seating arrangements for its 22 MPs to convey its displeasure to the Congress, the main opposition party in the House. The TVK was not invited to the bloc meeting, as it has no members in the Parliament.
Ahead of the monsoon session, with the NDA planning to push some controversial bills related to delimitation of parliamentary seats and foreign contributions, the VCK suggested that state rivals TVK and DMK could both co-exist in the INDIA bloc to counter the NDA in parliament.
The Congress MPs welcomed the VCK suggestion, saying all secular parties must come together to fight the NDA, which was allegedly denting democracy and targeting the opposition members.
“The INDIA bloc was mainly formed to oppose the BJP-led NDA. Any party that is opposed to the BJP is always welcome to join the group. As for the VCK’s suggestion, it is for the two parties to decide where they stand in opposing the BJP,” Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Christopher Tilak told ETV Bharat.
He said the coming parliament session is crucial as the Centre plans to push the controversial delimitation bill and a bill related to foreign contributions. “The opposition's unity is crucial. The DMK has opposed the NDA’s policies over the past 10 years. As for the TVK, they don’t have an MP but oppose the NDA policies in the state,” Tilak added.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Jothimani shared similar views, saying that the NDA is planning to pass the delimitation bill, which will hurt the interests of states in South and Northeast India.
“This will also include Tamil Nadu. The BJP has recently been breaking up regional parties to cobble together numbers for the delimitation bill, which was defeated by a united opposition in the previous session. The DMK is in opposition in the state, but all the secular parties must stay together in parliament to counter the NDA agenda. I hope the DMK will go by the secular credentials of state politics,” she told ETV Bharat.
Both the Congress MPs cited examples of Kerala, where state rivals Congress and Left parties fight each other, and West Bengal, where Congress and TMC fight each other, to point out that the regional players remain together in Parliament to take on the NDA.
“The INDIA bloc is a national formation. Its members may fight against each other in states. The larger focus should be to come together against the BJP for the sake of the country,” Josthimani added.
The DMK, which has been targeting the Vijay government in Tamil Nadu, has noted that even though it skipped the INDIA bloc meeting, the party will continue to raise national issues independently.
However, DMK Lok Sabha MP DM Kathir Anand kept the bloc members guessing and said the party will soon finalize its parliament strategy for the coming session. “Our leadership will hold a meeting of all MPs soon. A whole range of issues will be discussed, and our parliamentary strategy will be finalized. They will give us directions, and we will act accordingly during the session. It is not appropriate for me to say anything at this point,” Anand told ETV Bharat.
“In politics, there are no permanent friends and no permanent enemies. There is nothing static; politics is very dynamic. The DMK has always stood for a secular state,” he added.
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