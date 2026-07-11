ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Supports VCK's Call For DMK, TVK To Co-exist In INDIA Bloc Against BJP

Office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Local Body Nominated Members' Welfare Association meets DMK President MK Stalin at the DMK office in Anna Arivyalayam, in Chennai on June 30 ( X/@arivalayam through ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress party has backed Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) suggestion that rivals Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) can both be part of the INDIA bloc to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

​The Congress and the DMK were allies till the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections but parted ways after the polls when the Grand Old Party extended support to debutant TVK to form a government. A miffed DMK accused the Congress of “backstabbing” while the Congress said it acted to install a secular formation in the state.

Led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, the ruling coalition in Tamil Nadu has TVK, Congress, VCK, IUML, and Left parties as its members. The DMK is the main opposition party in the assembly.

Subsequently, the DMK, which had been a part of the INDIA bloc since it was formed in 2023, stayed away from the group meeting in Delhi on June 8 despite being invited. The DMK also urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to make separate seating arrangements for its 22 MPs to convey its displeasure to the Congress, the main opposition party in the House. The TVK was not invited to the bloc meeting, as it has no members in the Parliament.

Ahead of the monsoon session, with the NDA planning to push some controversial bills related to delimitation of parliamentary seats and foreign contributions, the VCK suggested that state rivals TVK and DMK could both co-exist in the INDIA bloc to counter the NDA in parliament.

​The Congress MPs welcomed the VCK suggestion, saying all secular parties must come together to fight the NDA, which was allegedly denting democracy and targeting the opposition members.

“The INDIA bloc was mainly formed to oppose the BJP-led NDA. Any party that is opposed to the BJP is always welcome to join the group. As for the VCK’s suggestion, it is for the two parties to decide where they stand in opposing the BJP,” Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Christopher Tilak told ETV Bharat.

He said the coming parliament session is crucial as the Centre plans to push the controversial delimitation bill and a bill related to foreign contributions. “The opposition's unity is crucial. The DMK has opposed the NDA’s policies over the past 10 years. As for the TVK, they don’t have an MP but oppose the NDA policies in the state,” Tilak added.