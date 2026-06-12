'India Moving Towards Electoral Autocracy': Congress Steps Up Attack On BJP Over Rejection Of Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination
Jitu Patwari says that cancellation of a Rajya Sabha candidate's nomination is the first case in Indian politics and it is being widely discussed.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the ruling BJP over rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Friday said the country is moving towards "electoral autocracy".
The grand old party said the current conditions in the country requires serious reflection.
The Congress has been alleging that the candidature of Natarajan for the Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh was invalidated by the Returning Officer based on flawed, unreasonable logic. It said the invalidation hinged on the candidate's alleged non-disclosure of a criminal case lodged against her in Hyderabad.
The party categorically stated that there is no criminal case that is currently pending against the candidate. It claimed that a random complaint has been made before a court, which too has not taken any cognisance of an offence alleged on her.
Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari, flanked by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Umang Singhar and Natarajan, while referring to the matter, asserted it was the first case in Indian politics where the nomination of a Rajya Sabha candidate has been rejected and it has become a topic of discussion across the country.
"Our MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are present here today. Independent MLAs are also with us. The enthusiasm and unity we had regarding the Rajya Sabha elections here has left the entire BJP leadership in Madhya Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrified," he said.
Attacking the BJP, he further said, "That is why they committed such a crime in the Rajya Sabha election process, which is typically done in small elections like those for sarpanch."
Referring to the Returning Officer, the state Congress chief said, "The Returning Officer in Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination case has a background affiliated with the RSS. The attitude adopted by the Returning Officer is a 'black stain' on democracy."
Echoing similar sentiments, Singhar said, "The kind of situation that is emerging in the country is causing our nation to move towards 'electoral autocracy'. A university in Sweden recently published a report stating that many countries around the world are heading towards electoral autocracy. The current condition requires serious reflection."
Natarajan said it was alleged that she concealed information in Form 26 of the Rajya Sabha nomination. Referring to Form 26, she said, "Form 26 seeks details like information about the political party, candidate's serial number in the voter list, phone number, email, and other such details like information about PAN and income tax returns, details of assets and other things. But the points on which this controversy started are details of pending criminal cases against the candidate and of cases in which the candidate has been convicted of any punishable offence."
"In Form 26, I provided exactly this information that nothing of this sort applies to me. There is only a legal notice against me, which the court has not even taken cognizance of. There was no column in Form 26 for providing such information, stating that details of private complaints must also be disclosed. If there had been any such column, we would certainly have provided that information," the Congress leader said.
Reiterating that her nomination was wrongly rejected, she said, "This is absolutely clear-there was no deficiency in the form, nor was any requested information concealed. Whatever information was asked for was provided under Form 26."
She has approached the Supreme Court over rejection of her nomination.
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