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'India Moving Towards Electoral Autocracy': Congress Steps Up Attack On BJP Over Rejection Of Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari and Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan address a press conference following the rejection of Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, June 09, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the ruling BJP over rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Friday said the country is moving towards "electoral autocracy".

The grand old party said the current conditions in the country requires serious reflection.

The Congress has been alleging that the candidature of Natarajan for the Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh was invalidated by the Returning Officer based on flawed, unreasonable logic. It said the invalidation hinged on the candidate's alleged non-disclosure of a criminal case lodged against her in Hyderabad.

The party categorically stated that there is no criminal case that is currently pending against the candidate. It claimed that a random complaint has been made before a court, which too has not taken any cognisance of an offence alleged on her.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari, flanked by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Umang Singhar and Natarajan, while referring to the matter, asserted it was the first case in Indian politics where the nomination of a Rajya Sabha candidate has been rejected and it has become a topic of discussion across the country.

"Our MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are present here today. Independent MLAs are also with us. The enthusiasm and unity we had regarding the Rajya Sabha elections here has left the entire BJP leadership in Madhya Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrified," he said.

Attacking the BJP, he further said, "That is why they committed such a crime in the Rajya Sabha election process, which is typically done in small elections like those for sarpanch."