Congress Stays Away From Joint Meeting Called By NC Over 'Lack Of Post-Poll Coordination'
The party instead rushed MLA Nizamuddin Bhat to express resentment due to the lack of “post-poll coordination” between the alliance partners.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 12:42 AM IST
Jammu: The Congress boycotted the joint Legislative party meeting called by National Conference (NC) at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence here on Monday.
The party instead rushed MLA Nizamuddin Bhat to express resentment due to the lack of “post-poll coordination” between the alliance partners. All other Congress MLAs, including its Legislative Party leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir and J&K President Tariq Hameed Karra, gave it a miss.
Insiders told ETV Bharat that Bhat was sent to the meeting to express resentment over the lack of post-poll coordination. Talking to media persons after the meeting, Nizamuddin Bhat said, "The Congress was not happy with the post-poll arrangements and also not being involved in the decision-making by the government since it came into existence in 2024."
Both NC and Congress party had fought the 2024 Assembly elections as pre-poll partners and with the support of Congress in Kashmir valley, the NC was able to win majority and form the government. After the formation, the Congress has almost been ‘sidelined’ by the NC government as Omar Abdullah does not require any support from the Congress party to run the government.
The Congress is giving outside support and hasn't joined the government. The second budget session of J&K Legislative Assembly began today with the address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and tomorrow discussion of the address will begin in the House.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir cabinet met on Monday under the chairmanship of Omar Abdullah and gave a go ahead to the budget document which will be presented by Abdullah on February 6.