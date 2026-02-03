ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Stays Away From Joint Meeting Called By NC Over 'Lack Of Post-Poll Coordination'

Jammu: The Congress boycotted the joint Legislative party meeting called by National Conference (NC) at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence here on Monday.

The party instead rushed MLA Nizamuddin Bhat to express resentment due to the lack of “post-poll coordination” between the alliance partners. All other Congress MLAs, including its Legislative Party leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir and J&K President Tariq Hameed Karra, gave it a miss.

Insiders told ETV Bharat that Bhat was sent to the meeting to express resentment over the lack of post-poll coordination. Talking to media persons after the meeting, Nizamuddin Bhat said, "The Congress was not happy with the post-poll arrangements and also not being involved in the decision-making by the government since it came into existence in 2024."