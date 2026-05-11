ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Starts Preparing For 2027 Polls In Punjab, Goa And Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The Congress has started preparing for the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand, where the party plans to start voter outreach and worker feedback collection soon to identify potential candidates and shape local strategies.

The Congress fights the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, besides the opposition BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the ruling BJP and opposition AAP in Goa and directly fights the BJP in Uttarakhand. Congress insiders said the chances of gaining power in the three states are bright, given the performance of the respective state governments there.

The Congress' focus on Punjab has increased after seven AAP Rajya Sabha members joined the BJP in a major setback to the ruling party, which was defeated by the saffron party in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.

To take on the AAP, the Punjab Congress had started a secret survey last month to get a hold on the ground situation, but will now launch an aggressive drive throughout the northern state from May 19-21 to connect with the voters as well as activate the workers across all 117 assembly seats. The Congress lost Punjab in 2022 to AAP and is hopeful of staging a comeback in 2027.

"All the senior state leaders, all the MPs will take part in the three-day drive across Punjab. This will give us a chance to understand the issues of the voters. Besides, the exercise will also give us feedback from the workers and also a hint about our potential candidates," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Punjab, Hina Kaware, told ETV Bharat.

"The campaign is the first in a series of programs we have planned across the state to flag the failures of the AAP government. A major focus of the campaigns will be on law and order, farmers' issues, drugs and joblessness," she said.

She added the BJP had little presence in Punjab but was still dreaming of gaining power in the state and may even join hands with their former ally, the SAD, for the same.