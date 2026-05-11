Congress Starts Preparing For 2027 Polls In Punjab, Goa And Uttarakhand
Party insiders said voter outreach and worker feedback collection drives will soon be launched, where the Congress hopes to stage a comeback next year.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress has started preparing for the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand, where the party plans to start voter outreach and worker feedback collection soon to identify potential candidates and shape local strategies.
The Congress fights the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, besides the opposition BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the ruling BJP and opposition AAP in Goa and directly fights the BJP in Uttarakhand. Congress insiders said the chances of gaining power in the three states are bright, given the performance of the respective state governments there.
The Congress' focus on Punjab has increased after seven AAP Rajya Sabha members joined the BJP in a major setback to the ruling party, which was defeated by the saffron party in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.
To take on the AAP, the Punjab Congress had started a secret survey last month to get a hold on the ground situation, but will now launch an aggressive drive throughout the northern state from May 19-21 to connect with the voters as well as activate the workers across all 117 assembly seats. The Congress lost Punjab in 2022 to AAP and is hopeful of staging a comeback in 2027.
"All the senior state leaders, all the MPs will take part in the three-day drive across Punjab. This will give us a chance to understand the issues of the voters. Besides, the exercise will also give us feedback from the workers and also a hint about our potential candidates," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Punjab, Hina Kaware, told ETV Bharat.
"The campaign is the first in a series of programs we have planned across the state to flag the failures of the AAP government. A major focus of the campaigns will be on law and order, farmers' issues, drugs and joblessness," she said.
She added the BJP had little presence in Punjab but was still dreaming of gaining power in the state and may even join hands with their former ally, the SAD, for the same.
"The BJP and SAD may come together, but it will have no impact. The SAD ended ties with the BJP over the three controversial farmer laws and will suffer if it goes back to the saffron party. Anyway, we are prepared for all the scenarios," said Kaware.
In Uttarakhand, the state Congress unit had suffered infighting for years but has of late started taking on the ruling BJP together. In November 2025, Ganesh Godiyal was again made the state unit chief to prepare for the 2027 elections. He had replaced senior leader and two-term MLA Karan Mahara. However, some internal issues still remained and were resolved when former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi held a strategy meeting with the senior state leaders in Delhi and asked everyone to prepare for the 2027 battle.
"The state team is united. That unity was shown in the recent yatra against the government policies in which all senior leaders participated. AICC in charge Kumari Selja has started visiting all the assembly seats to connect with the voters and get feedback from the workers on how the party should devise future strategies. The exercise will also help us get information about potential candidates. Over the coming days, the Congress will take up public issues with greater aggressiveness," AICC secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Surender Sharma told ETV Bharat.
In Goa too, the Congress was hopeful of staging a comeback in 2027, having inducted former AAP state unit chief Amit Palekar in April, who joined the grand old party four months after resigning from the AAP. Palekar was the AAP's chief ministerial face for Goa in the 2022 elections and was later appointed as the state unit chief.
"The joining of senior AAP leaders has added to the credibility of the Congress in the state. We had been working for the municipal elections, which were to be held in May, but had been halted due to a court matter. We plan to start our voter outreach for the 2027 assembly elections across the state in a few months. The new district unit chiefs have been named, and they are building up the organisation at the local levels. The feedback from the voters and the workers will be used to shape future strategies and get an understanding of potential candidates as well," AICC secretary in charge of Goa, Anjali Nimbalkar, told ETV Bharat.
In the 2022 Goa elections, there were predictions of a hung assembly as the fight was close between the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and AAP. Finally, the BJP won a majority and formed the government.
In the 2017 Goa polls, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 17 seats, but the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the MGP, which had won three seats each, and two independents.
The GFP has been targeting the state government and urging the opposition parties to come together to take advantage of the anti-incumbency against the ruling saffron party.
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