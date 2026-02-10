ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Stages Protest Against PM Modi Over Epstein Files

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over the Epstein Files and General Manoj Naravane's book- 'Four stars of destiny', the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" in this regard.

Members of the Congress's youth wing from across the country, under the leadership of its national president, Uday Bhanu Chib, gathered at the Jantar Mantar and tried to march towards the Prime Minister's residence. However, they were stopped by the security personnel.

Addressing the members, in the presence of Congress MPs Nasir Hussain, Deepender Singh Hooda, the party's Delhi unit president Devender Yadav, and the IYC president, while referring to the India-US Trade deal, said," PM Modi has completely surrendered to US President Trump due to fear of the Epstein Files. This clearly demonstrates our Prime Minister's weakness. Narendra Modi is afraid of the Epstein Files because the very people who built his image are now working to destroy it."

"There are many revelations yet to be revealed in the Epstein Files, which are not being released. The entire country wants to know what's in the Epstein Files. Through the Epstein Files, it was revealed that Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted human trafficker, child sex offender, and serial rapist in the US, wrote that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his advice and sang and danced for the benefit of the US President in Israel. They met a few weeks ago. It worked. This is a matter of shame for the entire nation," he said.