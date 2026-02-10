Congress Stages Protest Against PM Modi Over Epstein Files
Published : February 10, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over the Epstein Files and General Manoj Naravane's book- 'Four stars of destiny', the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" in this regard.
Members of the Congress's youth wing from across the country, under the leadership of its national president, Uday Bhanu Chib, gathered at the Jantar Mantar and tried to march towards the Prime Minister's residence. However, they were stopped by the security personnel.
Addressing the members, in the presence of Congress MPs Nasir Hussain, Deepender Singh Hooda, the party's Delhi unit president Devender Yadav, and the IYC president, while referring to the India-US Trade deal, said," PM Modi has completely surrendered to US President Trump due to fear of the Epstein Files. This clearly demonstrates our Prime Minister's weakness. Narendra Modi is afraid of the Epstein Files because the very people who built his image are now working to destroy it."
"There are many revelations yet to be revealed in the Epstein Files, which are not being released. The entire country wants to know what's in the Epstein Files. Through the Epstein Files, it was revealed that Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted human trafficker, child sex offender, and serial rapist in the US, wrote that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his advice and sang and danced for the benefit of the US President in Israel. They met a few weeks ago. It worked. This is a matter of shame for the entire nation," he said.
Claiming that the Prime Minister is "under immense pressure" because of this, the IYC chief said, "A trade deal that had been stalled for four months remained unchanged, and one evening, it was signed. PM Narendra Modi is under immense pressure. His image balloon, built at the cost of thousands of crores of rupees, could burst. Therefore, the youth and every citizen of the country now understand that the Prime Minister is compromised. PM Modi has mortgaged the country's decisions, the country's dignity, everything to Trump, all so that the scandals in the Epstein Files do not come to light."
He asserted that the country will suffer the consequences of what the PM is doing today for a long time.
Referring to Naravane's book, Chib said, " PM Modi is afraid of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's questions and the truth in the former Army Chief General Naravane's book. That's why he fled Parliament and resorted to lies. Last week, something happened in Parliament that was completely undemocratic. As Leader of the Opposition, when Gandhi questioned the PM's abdication of responsibility during a serious national security crisis, he was not allowed to speak."
"The facts revealed in former Army Chief General Naravane's book have exposed an uncomfortable truth. When China was pressuring India, the PM did not stand with our military. That is why the debate was stopped. That is why Parliament was silenced. For the first time in the country, the LoP of the Lok Sabha is not allowed to speak on the President's address. We will not tolerate the way the Leader of the Opposition is being prevented from speaking. PM Modi did not come to the Lok Sabha to deliver his speech, so he is hiding behind a clarification from the Speaker and behind lies. PM Modi has put the entire country at stake to protect his own image," he added.