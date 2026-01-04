Congress Spreading Confusion Over VB G Ram G Scheme: Union Agriculture Minister
Shivraj Chouhan said the new act will enable villages and gram sabhas to prepare developed gram panchayat plans and decide which work will be done.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday accused Congress of spreading confusion over the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G RAM G) scheme. "The scheme is aimed at protecting labourers, farmers and others associated with it, and provisions for unemployment allowance have been strengthened. However, the Congress is misleading people by spreading rumours about the scheme," Chauhan alleged.
Accusing the grand old party, Chouhan said, "I sat in the Lok Sabha until midnight and listened to the entire speech on VB G Ram G. But the Congress tried to suppress my voice. It is in pain because all possibilities of corruption have been eliminated."
He further said under the new act, villages and gram sabhas will prepare developed gram panchayat plans and decide which works will be done in the village. "This plan is a resolution to fulfil the dream of poverty-free, employment-rich, self-reliant and self-sufficient villages," Chouhan added.
Elaborating on the scheme and its benefits, Chouhan said, "Offering employment opportunities to labourers under VB G Ram G is our priority, so that villages can be empowered for the goal of a developed India."
The minister said the scheme will extend the employment guarantee from 100 to 125 days. All works will originate at gram panchayats through gram sabha-approved plans, and the Centre remains the principal funding partner under a well-established centrally sponsored scheme framework. States will have the authority to decide periods aggregating to 60 days, when work will be paused in the farming season, he added.
Under the scheme, each rural household is assured up to 125 days of wage employment in a financial year, provided adult members are willing to undertake unskilled manual work. This expanded guarantee goes beyond the earlier 100-day entitlement, aiming to strengthen income security for rural families.
To balance the needs of agriculture and employment, the scheme incorporates an aggregated 60-day no-work period to ensure the availability of agricultural labour during peak sowing and harvesting season. Even within this framework, workers remain eligible for the full 125 days of employment within the remaining 305 days, a provision designed to benefit both farmers and labourers, the government said.
The Centre said timely payment has also been incorporated into the programme, with wages to be disbursed every week, or at the latest within a fortnight of the work being completed.
