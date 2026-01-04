ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Spreading Confusion Over VB G Ram G Scheme: Union Agriculture Minister

Chouhan said Congress is in pain because all possibilities of corruption have been eliminated. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday accused Congress of spreading confusion over the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G RAM G) scheme. "The scheme is aimed at protecting labourers, farmers and others associated with it, and provisions for unemployment allowance have been strengthened. However, the Congress is misleading people by spreading rumours about the scheme," Chauhan alleged.

Accusing the grand old party, Chouhan said, "I sat in the Lok Sabha until midnight and listened to the entire speech on VB G Ram G. But the Congress tried to suppress my voice. It is in pain because all possibilities of corruption have been eliminated."

He further said under the new act, villages and gram sabhas will prepare developed gram panchayat plans and decide which works will be done in the village. "This plan is a resolution to fulfil the dream of poverty-free, employment-rich, self-reliant and self-sufficient villages," Chouhan added.

Elaborating on the scheme and its benefits, Chouhan said, "Offering employment opportunities to labourers under VB G Ram G is our priority, so that villages can be empowered for the goal of a developed India."