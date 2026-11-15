Congress, SP To Open Seat-Sharing Talks For 2027 UP Polls On Nov 17
LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Kharge will review strategy with senior party leaders on Nov 16.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress and the Samajwadi Party will start their formal seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Nov 17, in which the two parties hope to counter the ruling BJP strongly.
The Congress has submitted a list of 181/403 assembly seats to the Samajwadi Party (SP), and this may be the reason for some tough bargaining between the two, as the regional major may not be open to parting with that number. On their part, the Congress insiders said they may reduce their initial demand for the sake of the alliance but will not go below 125 seats, something the grand old party deserves for the coming contest.
The formal seat-sharing talks will start on Nov 17 but may take a few weeks to conclude as both sides expect some tough negotiations during the process. Before the seat-sharing consultations with the ally on Tuesday, the Congress top brass, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, will review the party strategy for the key contest along with senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) and state functionaries on Nov 16.
AICC secretary in charge of UP Varun Chaudhary noted the INDIA bloc was going strong in the state and said that the Congress was justified in asking for more seats than the grand old party had got in 2017. The SP and Congress had an alliance in the 2017 assembly polls. The alliance did not work. The Congress contested 105 seats and won only 7. The SP contested 298 seats and won 47.
“The times have changed over the past 10 years. Today the Congress is the only national party which challenges the BJP across the country. That is true for the states as well. Hence, our demand for more seats this time is justified. We hope to conclude the alliance talks soon,” Chaudhary told ETV Bharat. “The INDIA bloc is together and will defeat the NDA in the state in 2027,” he said.
SP Lok Sabha MP Harender Malik also noted the INDIA bloc members were on the same page and there will be no hassles in the seat-sharing talks. The SP veteran said the number of seats was not an issue between the two parties and was mutually acceptable; winnable candidates will be identified and fielded from both sides to defeat the BJP. Malik described the 2027 polls as a contest between secular and communal forces.
“The coming assembly elections are going to be a contest between the secular forces represented by the INDIA bloc and the communal forces represented by the NDA. The people will support the secular forces as they are fed up with the BJP rule,” Malik told ETV Bharat.
“As far as seat-sharing talks are concerned, they are starting on Nov 17 and will be concluded soon. There is no problem between the two parties over the issue. The number of seats is not a concern as our main focus is to identify and field winnable candidates from both the parties to defeat the BJP,” he said.
On Nov 17, AICC in-charge of UP Rajendra Pal Gautam, state unit chief Aradhana Misra, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Virendra Chowdhary and working president Imran Masood are expected to represent the Congress side in the alliance talks, while SP veteran Ram Gopal Yadav is likely to lead his party’s delegation.
The Congress insiders said they had identified and demanded 181 seats based on caste equations, ground reality and potential candidates. The grand old party expects at least one assembly seat per 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state and at least 2 assembly seats per 6 Lok Sabha seats it had won in 2024. However, the outcome will be subject to negotiations.
“The Congress should get the seats it has asked for. The INDIA bloc alliance is solid in the state. Together we will defeat the NDA. The NDA was taught a lesson in the 2024 national elections, which will be repeated in 2027 state elections. The Congress has improved itself on all 403 seats, but the top leadership will decide the final number of seats we contest in the alliance,” former state unit chief Ajay Rai said.
In the 2022 state assembly polls, the Congress and SP had contested separately. The Congress contested all seats and won only 2. The SP won 111 seats. However, they again allied in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won 6/17 seats it contested. The SP won 37 out of 63 seats it contested. As a result, the BJP came down from 62 in 2019 to 33.
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