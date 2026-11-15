ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress, SP To Open Seat-Sharing Talks For 2027 UP Polls On Nov 17

New Delhi: The Congress and the Samajwadi Party will start their formal seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Nov 17, in which the two parties hope to counter the ruling BJP strongly.

The Congress has submitted a list of 181/403 assembly seats to the Samajwadi Party (SP), and this may be the reason for some tough bargaining between the two, as the regional major may not be open to parting with that number. On their part, the Congress insiders said they may reduce their initial demand for the sake of the alliance but will not go below 125 seats, something the grand old party deserves for the coming contest.

The formal seat-sharing talks will start on Nov 17 but may take a few weeks to conclude as both sides expect some tough negotiations during the process. Before the seat-sharing consultations with the ally on Tuesday, the Congress top brass, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, will review the party strategy for the key contest along with senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) and state functionaries on Nov 16.

AICC secretary in charge of UP Varun Chaudhary noted the INDIA bloc was going strong in the state and said that the Congress was justified in asking for more seats than the grand old party had got in 2017. The SP and Congress had an alliance in the 2017 assembly polls. The alliance did not work. The Congress contested 105 seats and won only 7. The SP contested 298 seats and won 47.

“The times have changed over the past 10 years. Today the Congress is the only national party which challenges the BJP across the country. That is true for the states as well. Hence, our demand for more seats this time is justified. We hope to conclude the alliance talks soon,” Chaudhary told ETV Bharat. “The INDIA bloc is together and will defeat the NDA in the state in 2027,” he said.

SP Lok Sabha MP Harender Malik also noted the INDIA bloc members were on the same page and there will be no hassles in the seat-sharing talks. The SP veteran said the number of seats was not an issue between the two parties and was mutually acceptable; winnable candidates will be identified and fielded from both sides to defeat the BJP. Malik described the 2027 polls as a contest between secular and communal forces.

“The coming assembly elections are going to be a contest between the secular forces represented by the INDIA bloc and the communal forces represented by the NDA. The people will support the secular forces as they are fed up with the BJP rule,” Malik told ETV Bharat.