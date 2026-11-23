Congress, SP Kick-Off Seat-Sharing Talks For UP Assembly Polls On Positive Note
Leaders from both parties huddled at the residence of senior Congress leader and MP, Pramod Tiwari, at 17, Teen Murti Marg, reports Santu Das.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
New Delhi: With barely a few months left, the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday formally kicked off deliberations on seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, where both parties are eyeing to oust the ruling BJP.
Leaders from both parties huddled at the residence of senior Congress leader and MP Pramod Tiwari at 17, Teen Murti Marg. The Congress delegation included the party's in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state unit president Aradhana Mishra and MP Imran Masood, while the SP-delegation was led by party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.
The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP committee comprised the party's state president Shyam Lal Pal, along with MPs Rajeev Rai and Iqra Choudhary.
During the meeting, which lasted over half an hour, the leaders discussed seat-sharing and how to move forward for the forthcoming Assembly polls.
Addressing the media afterwards, Gautam, the Congress's UP in-charge said the deliberation was positive. “The discussion was positive. We are moving forward in a positive direction, and will reach an agreement very soon," he said. In response to a question on seat-sharing, he added, "The talks have already begun. We will not discuss other details for now.”
Attacking the BJP, he said, "BJP's troubles are only going to increase. Why is the BJP worried, when neither the SP, nor the Congress is concerned? We can understand what is troubling them."
For the SP, party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said the meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere, and that the next meeting is scheduled on Tuesday. "The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. Both sides listened to each other’s views," he said.
Referring to the potential SP-Congress alliance, he said, "We are working to advance the alliance. We expect to complete the process within the next 2-3 days.”
Congress UP president Mishra said the two parties will unitedly fight the Assembly polls, and exuded confidence of forming the government in the state. "We will fight the elections unitedly, defeat the BJP and form the government in the state," she said.
Echoing similar sentiments, SP UP president Shyam Lal Pal said BJP will be ousted in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the SP-Congress alliance won 43 out of 80 Parliamentary seats in the state, with 37 going to the SP, while Congress won six.
However, in the last Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022, the SP and Congress had fought separately, with the SP managing to bag 111 seats, and the Congress only two, out of the state's 403 Assembly seats.
Elections for the UP Assembly are scheduled to be held early next year, along with Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. The tenure of the state's Assembly will come to an end on May 22 next year.
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