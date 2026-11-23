ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress, SP Kick-Off Seat-Sharing Talks For UP Assembly Polls On Positive Note

New Delhi: With barely a few months left, the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday formally kicked off deliberations on seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, where both parties are eyeing to oust the ruling BJP.

Leaders from both parties huddled at the residence of senior Congress leader and MP Pramod Tiwari at 17, Teen Murti Marg. The Congress delegation included the party's in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state unit president Aradhana Mishra and MP Imran Masood, while the SP-delegation was led by party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP committee comprised the party's state president Shyam Lal Pal, along with MPs Rajeev Rai and Iqra Choudhary.

During the meeting, which lasted over half an hour, the leaders discussed seat-sharing and how to move forward for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing the media afterwards, Gautam, the Congress's UP in-charge said the deliberation was positive. “The discussion was positive. We are moving forward in a positive direction, and will reach an agreement very soon," he said. In response to a question on seat-sharing, he added, "The talks have already begun. We will not discuss other details for now.”

Attacking the BJP, he said, "BJP's troubles are only going to increase. Why is the BJP worried, when neither the SP, nor the Congress is concerned? We can understand what is troubling them."

For the SP, party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said the meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere, and that the next meeting is scheduled on Tuesday. "The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. Both sides listened to each other’s views," he said.