ETV Bharat / bharat

Usual Litany Of Platitudes: Congress Slams PM's Remarks Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh at the Parliament premises on the first day of the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi started off Parliament's Monsoon session with his "usual litany of platitudes" and that he failed to mention key issues such as Ram temple donation "theft", NEET UG paper leak and "dirty tricks" being used to split opposition parties.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, also said the PM failed to talk about his government's ongoing attempts to subvert democracy and the federal setup of the Constitution through a "compromised delimitation process, the One Nation One Election gimmick, and the unconstitutional VBSA Bill".

Addressing reporters ahead of the Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there would be no room for chaos or raising voices if discussions in the House were conducted with logic and facts.

He also spoke about the impact of the West Asia conflict on India and its growing space sector. The prime minister said that whether it is the seasonal monsoon or the monsoon session, if both are proactive, then they become highly productive, and if both are productive, then it ensures the welfare of the country.

Reacting to the PM's remarks, Ramesh said Modi started off the Monsoon session with his "usual litany of platitudes".