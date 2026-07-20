Usual Litany Of Platitudes: Congress Slams PM's Remarks Ahead Of Monsoon Session
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi failed to mention key issues such as Ram temple donation "theft", NEET UG paper leak
By PTI
Published : July 20, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi started off Parliament's Monsoon session with his "usual litany of platitudes" and that he failed to mention key issues such as Ram temple donation "theft", NEET UG paper leak and "dirty tricks" being used to split opposition parties.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, also said the PM failed to talk about his government's ongoing attempts to subvert democracy and the federal setup of the Constitution through a "compromised delimitation process, the One Nation One Election gimmick, and the unconstitutional VBSA Bill".
Addressing reporters ahead of the Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there would be no room for chaos or raising voices if discussions in the House were conducted with logic and facts.
He also spoke about the impact of the West Asia conflict on India and its growing space sector. The prime minister said that whether it is the seasonal monsoon or the monsoon session, if both are proactive, then they become highly productive, and if both are productive, then it ensures the welfare of the country.
Reacting to the PM's remarks, Ramesh said Modi started off the Monsoon session with his "usual litany of platitudes".
"What the PM failed to mention are the following issues, which the Opposition is committed to raising -- The massive Chanda Chori Aastha Dhoka at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya executed by members of the RSS-BJP ecosystem that has shocked the nation's conscience. The NEET UG 2026 paper leak and the CBSE Grade 12 Board Examinations fiasco, which has enraged the 'yuva shakti' that the PM paid lip service to," he said.
The Congress leader said the PM also failed to talk about the dirty tricks and financial incentives being used to split opposition parties and the "credible accusations" of corruption and conflict of interest plaguing the Union minister for Road Transport, the minister of state for Agriculture, the Ministry of Environment and the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Ramesh alleged.
PM Modi also failed to talk about the Modi government's ongoing attempts to subvert democracy and the federal setup of the Constitution through a "compromised delimitation process, the One Nation One Election gimmick, and the unconstitutional VBSA (Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan) Bill", the Congress leader said.
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