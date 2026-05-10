ETV Bharat / bharat

'One Who Sidelined Mentors, Toppled Elected Govts...': Congress Slams PM Modi Over 'Backstabbing DMK' Remark

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar along with Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, newly-elected state Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay and the TVK Cabinet Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai ( PTI )

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress workers stage a march in support of Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V. D. Satheesan amid discussions over the chief ministerial post in Kerala, while supporters allegedly tore flex banners of Congress leader K. C. Venugopal placed near the Secretariat, in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala on Friday, May 8, 2026 (IANS)

Gandhi hailed the government and the alliance with the TVK as a new era in Tamil Nadu politics where the Congress has been out of power for over 60 years. The DMK was visibly upset over the developments but chose not to disturb the new coalition government for six months for the sake of Tamil Nadu’s development.

The Congress had contested the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as an ally of the DMK but was quick to extend the support of its five MLAs to the TVK after the results to pave the way for a new government. The grand old party argued it supported the TVK in order to keep the ‘communal’ BJP at bay which was trying to influence state politics through its alliance with the AIADMK.

The PM’s remarks came on a day Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attended the swearing-in of new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to express solidarity with the TVK which stunned the two major Dravidian parties in the state, DMK and AIADMK, by winning 107 of 234 assembly seats.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi being felicitated by newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay after the swearing-in ceremony, at Congress office, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026 (PTI)

The PM attacked the Congress while addressing a BJP event in Bengaluru, where he referred to the grand old party dropping old ally DMK to support debutant TVK in government formation in Tamil Nadu as well as over the delay in announcing the chief ministerial candidate in Kerala where the Congress-led UDF had secured a majority and alleged instability in Karnataka, which is witnessing an ongoing alleged power tussle between Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar.

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi over his ‘backstabbing DMK’ remark saying a BJP leader who sidelined his mentors and toppled several elected state governments should not be making such charges.

AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar said the PM should refrain from making such comments as he had sidelined his own mentors in the saffron party and had backed toppling of several opposition governments in the states through unfair means.

“The BJP’s current leadership including the PM made its political career by systematically sidelining mentors like LK Advani and MM Joshi when they were not needed. Was that a masterstroke? The BJP toppled democratically elected state governments in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka in the past through unfair means. It showed how democracy was auctioned. The saffron party inducted and promoted several rival leaders after branding them as corrupt. Yet, he has the audacity to target us for supporting the TVK. The people of Tamil Nadu have seen how the saffron party played politics through the Governor’s office to delay CM Vijay’s swearing in when the TVK had a clear mandate to form the government. Tamil Nadu values the Constitution and will always reject the saffron party,” Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

He was referring to the toppling of the Kamal Nath government in MP in 2020 after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, Congress-JD(S) government led by then CM HD Kumaraswamy losing trust vote in 2019 after 17 rebel MLAs resigned paving the way for BJP CM BS Yediyurappa and resignation of MVA government led by CM Udhhav Thackeray in 2022 days before he lacked the required strength due to rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde parting ways, paving the way for a Mahayuti government led by Shinde.

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former House member K. Kamaraj during a visit to the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters at Satyamurthy Bhavan (PTI)

The AICC functionary said the swearing in of a new government in Tamil Nadu was a historic and emotional moment for the Congress workers and supporters in the state.

“After nearly five decades, Congress will once again share power in the state and be part of shaping Tamil Nadu’s future. The moment reflects the strength of unity, perseverance, and the people’s faith in inclusive politics. This is not just a political development, but a victory of democracy, alliance strength, and the aspirations of the youth and people of Tamil Nadu. It marks a new chapter for the state. As far as the DMK is concerned, the voters had a message for them which they understood. We stayed with the DMK in the elections for the sake of our old ties but needed to respond to the reality after the results to keep communal forces at bay. That remains the condition for our support to the TVK,” said Chodankar.

Congress Working Committee member BK Hariprasad said the PM alleging instability in the Karnataka government was the height of hypocrisy and noted the premier should avoid lecturing on morality in politics. The Congress, which had won a massive mandate against the BJP in the 2023 Assembly elections winning 135 of 224 seats, was united in the state, he said.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress workers stage a march in support of Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V. D. Satheesan amid discussions over the chief ministerial post in Kerala, in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala on Friday, May 8, 2026 (IANS)

“The BJP government in the state saw three Chief Ministers in 5 years because of their internal power struggles, corruption charges and their high command politics. Before lecturing others on morality and stability, the PM should answer why the saffron party reduced Karnataka into a political experiment of changing chief minister’s overnight,” Hariprasad told ETV Bharat.

“The Congress stands united with the people’s mandate, unlike the BJP which thrives on manipulation and infighting. It is shameful that the PM is throwing stones at us when he himself is in a glass house,” he added.

Congress insiders said the Kerala Chief Minister would be decided soon after the due consultations are over and there was sufficient time for it.