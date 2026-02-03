ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Completely Surrendered To Appease Trump': Congress Slams Govt On India-US Trade Deal

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Modi government should take Parliament into confidence on the details of both the EU and US trade deals, while alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "completely surrendered to appease" US President Donald Trump at the cost of India's farmers.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, pointing to Trump's statement that the India-US trade deal was coming into effect immediately at Modi’s request, claimed that the "request was no doubt made to create diversionary headlines because his cowardice and capitulation to China had been exposed by Rahul Gandhi".

"In his Truth Social post of late last night, President Trump wrote that the India-US trade deal was being announced and coming into effect immediately at Mr Modi’s request. That request was no doubt made to create diversionary headlines because his cowardice and capitulation to China had been exposed by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha yesterday afternoon," Ramesh said on X.

"If Mr Modi thinks he can manage the narrative in this manner, he is completely mistaken. Because not only has his betrayal of national security been exposed, but the farmers of India are now seeing through his duplicity and his willingness to sell out their interests," he said.

Hitting out at the government over the India-US trade deal, Ramesh said, "India stands diminished by this unfortunate sequence of events". He said that from the information President Trump has provided, it is abundantly clear that Prime Minister Modi has "completely surrendered". Ramesh said that almost exactly a year ago, Prime Minister Modi landed at the White House to greet President Trump on his re-election.

"His trademark huglomacy was on full display. India-US relations never appeared brighter. Negotiations for a trade deal started immediately thereafter. But ever since President Trump made the first announcement of the halt to Operation Sindoor on the evening of May 10, 2025, things began to go downhill," Ramesh said.

Subsequently, President Trump embraced Pakistan and Field Marshal Asim Munir enthusiastically, "exposing the hollowness of Mr Modi's huglomacy", he claimed. Ramesh pointed out that President Trump announced the trade deal very late last night.

"From the information President Trump has provided, it is abundantly clear that Prime Minister Modi has -- like he did on May 10, 2025 -- completely surrendered. He has most definitely appeased President Trump. India stands diminished by this unfortunate sequence of events," he claimed.

Pointing out that Parliament is in session, Ramesh said the text of both the EU and US trade deals must be laid on the table of both Houses and debated, "especially since the US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has issued a statement claiming that India has liberalised agricultural imports from the US". Members of opposition parties also staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha while raising the issue of the Indo-US trade deal and demanding a discussion on it.