Non-Statement, Provides No Details: Cong Slams Goyal's Remarks In Parliament On India-US Trade Deal

New Delhi: Terming Union minister Piyush Goyal's remarks on the India-US trade deal in Parliament "non-statement", the Congress on Wednesday said his high-sounding claims go completely contrary to what the US side has put out, and claimed that the real damage to Indian farmers will become evident once the details of the agreement are out.

The government on Wednesday assured Parliament that the country's core sensitivities in food and agriculture have been fully safeguarded in the India-US trade deal, and the pact will enhance export competitiveness in the American market.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement on the trade deal first in the Lok Sabha and later in the Rajya Sabha amid disruptions by opposition MPs, who sought clarifications (on the deal) but were not allowed by the Chair.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the statement on the India-US trade deal read out by Goyal in both Houses of Parliament was “actually a non-statement”.

“It provides no details since the details are still being negotiated. Piyush Goyal’s high-sounding claims go completely contrary to what the US president, the US secretary of agriculture, and the US trade representative have put out in their names on social media,” the Congress leader said.

“It is 100 per cent clear that Monday’s announcement of the deal at the urging of the prime minister was for grabbing headlines – nothing more, nothing less. It was urgent and momentary damage control on his part. However, when the details of the deal are finally out, the real damage to Indian farmers will become most painfully evident,” Ramesh said.

Attacking the government on the India-US trade deal in the morning, the Congress said that spin doctors are at work, but any details on it (the deal) have still not been shared, although it is clear that “India has made concessions on liberalising imports of agricultural items”.