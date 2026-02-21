ETV Bharat / bharat

'India-US Trade Deal Has Become An Ordeal': Congress Slams PM Modi After US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs

FILE- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shake hands as they deliver a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the timing of the India-US trade deal announcement on February 2, saying India may not have found itself cornered into a "one-sided" trade deal had the government waited just 18 more days.

In a post on X, Ramesh cited remarks made by US President Donald Trump following a US Supreme Court ruling striking down his reciprocal tariffs policy.

"Yesterday after the US Supreme Court struck down his tariffs policy, President Trump declared that (i) Mr. Modi is his great friend; (ii) the India-US trade deal will continue as announced; (iii) he had personally halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 2025 by threatening to increase tariffs on Indian exports to the US if India did not halt Operation Sindoor.," Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said.

"On Feb 2 2026, President Trump was the first to announce that the India-US trade deal had been finalised, saying that 'out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, AS PER HIS REQUEST, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, we agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India...'," he wrote.

Further asked, "What forced Prime Minister Modi to ensure President Trump announced the India-US trade deal on the night of February 2, 2026, Indian time? What had happened in the Lok Sabha that afternoon that had compelled Mr Modi to get so desperate and reach out to his good friend in the White House to create a diversion?"

The Congress leader alleged that had the government waited 18 more days for the US Supreme Court's verdict, Indian farmers and national interests could have been protected. "The India-US trade deal is really an ordeal that India is being subjected to by the Prime Minister's desperation and surrender," he said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram demanded that the government must explain the impact of the judgment on the "deal" that was announced on February 2 between the US and India.