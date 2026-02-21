'India-US Trade Deal Has Become An Ordeal': Congress Slams PM Modi After US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs
Congress leader Chidambaram demanded that the government must explain the impact of the judgment on the US-India trade "deal" announced on February 2.
By PTI
Published : February 21, 2026 at 9:34 AM IST|
Updated : February 21, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the timing of the India-US trade deal announcement on February 2, saying India may not have found itself cornered into a "one-sided" trade deal had the government waited just 18 more days.
In a post on X, Ramesh cited remarks made by US President Donald Trump following a US Supreme Court ruling striking down his reciprocal tariffs policy.
"Yesterday after the US Supreme Court struck down his tariffs policy, President Trump declared that (i) Mr. Modi is his great friend; (ii) the India-US trade deal will continue as announced; (iii) he had personally halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 2025 by threatening to increase tariffs on Indian exports to the US if India did not halt Operation Sindoor.," Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said.
"On Feb 2 2026, President Trump was the first to announce that the India-US trade deal had been finalised, saying that 'out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, AS PER HIS REQUEST, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, we agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India...'," he wrote.
Further asked, "What forced Prime Minister Modi to ensure President Trump announced the India-US trade deal on the night of February 2, 2026, Indian time? What had happened in the Lok Sabha that afternoon that had compelled Mr Modi to get so desperate and reach out to his good friend in the White House to create a diversion?"
The Congress leader alleged that had the government waited 18 more days for the US Supreme Court's verdict, Indian farmers and national interests could have been protected. "The India-US trade deal is really an ordeal that India is being subjected to by the Prime Minister's desperation and surrender," he said.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram demanded that the government must explain the impact of the judgment on the "deal" that was announced on February 2 between the US and India.
President Trump's imposition of tariffs, the result will be that the USA and India will revert to the status quo ante (before April 2, 2025)
Meanwhile, the U.S. has extracted several…
Chidambaram said he had stated that if the Supreme Court struck down President Trump's imposition of tariffs, the result would be that the US and India would revert to the status quo ante before April 2, 2025.
"Meanwhile, the U.S. has extracted several concessions from India without conceding any. What will happen to those concessions? The joint statement announced Zero tariff on many goods that the U.S. will export to India; that India intends to import USD 500 billion worth of goods from the U.S.; that India will not buy Russian oil; that India will address the non-tariff barriers to U.S. goods, and so on," the former finance minister said.
"What will happen to those promises? An Indian team is now in the U.S. to finalise the text of the Framework Agreement. What will the team do now?" Chidambaram said.
Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "'Haste is the work of the devil.' The Supreme Court of the United States has struck down Donald Trump's so-called global tariffs. Had India waited just 18 more days, we may not have found ourselves cornered into what is a one-sided, anti-India trade deal." Why did Modi make that late-night call to Washington on 2nd February, Khera asked.
"Why did India abandon the initial strategy of waiting it out until the U.S Supreme Court's judgment was delivered today? Is it the disclosure by General Manoj Mukund Naravane? Is it the shadow of the Jeffrey Epstein files? Is it the U.S. criminal case involving Gautam Adani? Or is it all of the above?" Khera said.
The Supreme Court of the United States has struck down Donald Trump’s so-called global tariffs.
Had India waited just 18 more days, we may not have found ourselves cornered into what is a one-sided, anti-India trade deal.
Why did Modi make that…
"Today, the Congress has been redeemed: Narendra Modi is compromised," Khera alleged. The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda.
The 6-3 decision centred on tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, including the sweeping reciprocal tariffs Trump levied on nearly every other country. The majority found that the Constitution very clearly gives the Congress the power to impose taxes, which include tariffs.
