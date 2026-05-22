ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Slams Centre's 'Foreign Policy' After Rubio Announces Venezuela President's India Visit

"At 5.37 PM on May 10, 2025, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the first to announce the halt to Operation Sindoor.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked the Centre what else does Marco Rubio have in store for India's foreign policy. In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh put out a video of Rubio's statement in Miami about his visit to India to attend the Quad meeting and also that of the Venezuelan President's.

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress on Friday lashed out at the Central government after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the President of Venezuela would visit India next week, even before any official confirmation from India or Venezuela.

"Yesterday, Mr Rubio was again the very first to announce that the President of Venezuela would be visiting India next week. This was even before India and Venezuela had even hinted or confirmed the news," he said.

Ramesh further said that the President of Venezuela was expected to attend the launch of the International Big Cat Alliance in New Delhi next week. "However, this has since been postponed because of the outbreak of the Ebola virus in Africa," he said.

"What else does the US Secretary of State have in store for Indian foreign policy?" the Congress leader asked.

Ramesh's statements came after Rubio, while speaking to media in Miami, referred to Venezuela's growing engagement with India, and said, "In fact, it's my understanding that the interim president of Venezuela will be travelling to India next week as well. So, there's opportunities. There's a lot to work on with India."

The Congress has repeatedly objected to the US making announcements related to India’s foreign policy before New Delhi officially communicates them, including the earlier announcement regarding the halt to Operation Sindoor.