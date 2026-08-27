ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Slams BJP Over Its Uttarakhand Chief 'Justifying' Purification Ritual At Kharge Rally Site

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt of "justifying" the 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony at the venue of a rally addressed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani, and asked whether the ruling party would take action against the leader for defending untouchability.

Bhatt reportedly said the place was polluted with slogans not fit for a religious place, as he dismissed the criticism over the ritual by the opposition.

Tagging a video of Bhatt's remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "It does not matter that Nadda Ji described the shuddhikaran in Haldwani after Kharge Ji's rally as 'unfortunate'. The truth is that discrimination flows through the veins of the RSS-BJP like blood." Now, the Uttarakhand BJP president has justified the 'shuddhikaran', he claimed.

"In the 21st century, Dalits are still subjected to such dehumanising practices. That itself is a tragedy. But if this can happen to the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and one of the tallest Dalit leaders in the country, (it) elucidates how far worse the everyday reality must be for ordinary Dalits," the Congress leader said.