AK-47 Used On Bihar Youth: Congress Alleges Brutality On Protesting Students, Vows To Support Them
AICC sent fact-finding teams to Patna, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Jehanabad, Purnia and Siwan, to meet students, youths, administration: Congress' Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre and in Bihar, over alleged atrocities against students during the recent protests over the NEET paper leak, and categorically stated that it stands by these students and will continue to fight their battle.
The grand old party has also demanded quality education for the students, besides issuing an exam calendar in a well-organised manner.
Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Congress' Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru said, "Six fact-finding teams were sent to Bihar from AICC, to six different cities (Patna, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Jehanabad, Purnia and Siwan). They were asked to meet students, youths, administration and members of the media and understand why this (alleged brutalities) happened, how it happened and on whose orders it happened. Some of our senior leaders went to these places across Bihar."
Notably, the fact-finding teams were constituted by the Congress for Bihar to look into alleged police atrocities on students during recent student protests over the NEET paper leak, in different parts of the state.
Allavaru, flanked by the members of the fact finding teams including MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Pappu Yadav, while disclosing the findings of the teams in the wake of visit to their respective cities in Bihar, while referring to Siwan said, "AK-47 was used on the youth of Bihar. Youths were injured by bullets, their blood was shed, and this case is especially from Siwan." He alleged Bihar police took students and youth into custody across the state.
The Congress leader has posed a volley of questions to the BJP government over the matter. "When students were raising their voices for their rights, on whose signal was the order to brutalise them being given? What was the government's intention? It is clearly evident from what was done to the students in Bihar," he said.
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favouring a renowned industrialist, Allavaru asked why can't the recruitment examination fees for the students be minimal.
Referring to alleged brutalities against students in Bihar, MP Pratapgarhi said, "After Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to the Home Minister and following the Bihar Congress's protest, the Bihar government issued a notification withdrawing the cases against the students. However, even after this, old records of those students are being deliberately dug up to target them, who had previously faced cases during any protests."
Lashing out at Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the matter, he said, "We want to tell the Chief Minister of Bihar to stop harassing the students on flimsy pretexts."
Echoing similar sentiments, MP Yadav said the government should lessen the students financial burden and underlined on quality education. He said the government should issue an 'exam calendar' in a well-organised manner.
Expressing similar views, Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, who is also member of the fact finding team, has pitched for slashing of examination fees to reduce the burden of students. National Students Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar said, "In Bihar, students and youth were treated like terrorists. Youth were taken into custody at night."
"We spoke to many students, and all of them said the same thing that they are being framed in fake cases. We with all these students and will continue to fight their battle," the member of the fact finding team said.
Also Read:
- Rahul Gandhi Slams Amit Shah Over police Action On Students
- NEET Paper Leak: NTA Expert's Society Entry Records, Phone Data Helped CBI Trace Conspiracy
- Will Explain Steps Taken From Printing Of NEET Question Paper Till Students Get It: Centre To SC
- ‘Another Big Victory For Students': CJP On Supreme Court Clarification On FIRs