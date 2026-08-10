ETV Bharat / bharat

AK-47 Used On Bihar Youth: Congress Alleges Brutality On Protesting Students, Vows To Support Them

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre and in Bihar, over alleged atrocities against students during the recent protests over the NEET paper leak, and categorically stated that it stands by these students and will continue to fight their battle.

The grand old party has also demanded quality education for the students, besides issuing an exam calendar in a well-organised manner.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Congress' Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru said, "Six fact-finding teams were sent to Bihar from AICC, to six different cities (Patna, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Jehanabad, Purnia and Siwan). They were asked to meet students, youths, administration and members of the media and understand why this (alleged brutalities) happened, how it happened and on whose orders it happened. Some of our senior leaders went to these places across Bihar."

Notably, the fact-finding teams were constituted by the Congress for Bihar to look into alleged police atrocities on students during recent student protests over the NEET paper leak, in different parts of the state.

Allavaru, flanked by the members of the fact finding teams including MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Pappu Yadav, while disclosing the findings of the teams in the wake of visit to their respective cities in Bihar, while referring to Siwan said, "AK-47 was used on the youth of Bihar. Youths were injured by bullets, their blood was shed, and this case is especially from Siwan." He alleged Bihar police took students and youth into custody across the state.

The Congress leader has posed a volley of questions to the BJP government over the matter. "When students were raising their voices for their rights, on whose signal was the order to brutalise them being given? What was the government's intention? It is clearly evident from what was done to the students in Bihar," he said.