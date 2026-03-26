'Congress Should Introspect Why Their Leaders Deserted The Party And Joined BJP': CPI(M)
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had alleged of a secret pact between CPI(M) and BJP in Kerala.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
New Delhi: In yet another controversy exposing a major crack in the Opposition unity, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday asked Congress to introspect as to why their leaders in one state after another deserted the party and joined the BJP.
“The Congress leaders must introspect as to why, in state after state, their leaders have deserted the party and joined the BJP. It is a well-known fact that the present BJP Chief Minister of Assam held important portfolios in the earlier Congress government. In Tripura, the entire Congress leadership joined the BJP in 2018 in order to defeat the Left Front. Many ministers in the Union government and Members of Parliament belonging to the BJP were earlier prominent leaders in the Congress. The Congress became a feeder organisation for the BJP,” a CPI(M) Polit Bureau statement read.
The party's reaction came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that CPI(M) and BJP had a secret deal in Kerala.
Claiming of an ‘unholy nexus’ between CPI(M) and BJP in Kerala, Kharge told at an election rally at Kozhikode on Wednesday, “A vote for CPI(M) is a vote for BJP. The BJP is trying to make the CPI(M) win in the State Assembly polls.”
“The polit bureau of the CPI(M) strongly disapproves the provocative statements made by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge against the Chief Minister of Kerala and the secular credentials of the CPI(M),” the statement said.
Stating that such canards are being spread by the Congress to secure cheap electoral gains in the Assembly elections, the party said, “By targeting the CPI(M) instead of the BJP, the Congress leaders are reneging on their claim of fighting communal-authoritarian forces. The people of Kerala will see through this sinister agenda.”
During the 10 years of the current LDF government, CPI(M) said there has not been a single communal riot in Kerala, while the worst communal riot in Marad took place under the UDF government.
“Even in these elections, the Congress is allying with minority fundamentalist forces. The Congress-League-BJP nexus has been exposed in various elections in Kerala, including the recently concluded local body elections,” it added.
“The CPI(M) has consistently opposed the misuse of central agencies against Opposition leaders, while Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition is calling for the arrest of an opposition chief minister by invoking the ED and other central agencies. It should not be forgotten that the Congress had similarly called for the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi. This exposes their opportunistic stance,” the party said.
Although CPI(M) and Congress are opponents in Kerala Assembly election, both are contesting together against BJP in Assam election.
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