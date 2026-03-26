ETV Bharat / bharat

'Congress Should Introspect Why Their Leaders Deserted The Party And Joined BJP': CPI(M)

New Delhi: In yet another controversy exposing a major crack in the Opposition unity, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday asked Congress to introspect as to why their leaders in one state after another deserted the party and joined the BJP.

“The Congress leaders must introspect as to why, in state after state, their leaders have deserted the party and joined the BJP. It is a well-known fact that the present BJP Chief Minister of Assam held important portfolios in the earlier Congress government. In Tripura, the entire Congress leadership joined the BJP in 2018 in order to defeat the Left Front. Many ministers in the Union government and Members of Parliament belonging to the BJP were earlier prominent leaders in the Congress. The Congress became a feeder organisation for the BJP,” a CPI(M) Polit Bureau statement read.

The party's reaction came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that CPI(M) and BJP had a secret deal in Kerala.

Claiming of an ‘unholy nexus’ between CPI(M) and BJP in Kerala, Kharge told at an election rally at Kozhikode on Wednesday, “A vote for CPI(M) is a vote for BJP. The BJP is trying to make the CPI(M) win in the State Assembly polls.”

“The polit bureau of the CPI(M) strongly disapproves the provocative statements made by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge against the Chief Minister of Kerala and the secular credentials of the CPI(M),” the statement said.