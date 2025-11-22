ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Sets Up System To Monitor SIR, Deploys Workers To Help Voters In States

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal, and other senior leaders attend the key meeting on upcoming state elections at the party headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 18. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress has set up a system to monitor daily and weekly reports related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 9 states and 3 Union Territories (UT) to keep a tab on the controversial voter list revision being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The ongoing second phase of the SIR will cover nearly 51 crore electors across 9 states - Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and 3 UTs - Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

According to Congress insiders, as per the standard operating procedure framed for the purpose, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) war room is monitoring daily and weekly reports filed by the state units where the exercise is on. The grand old party has asked its local workers to help the voters fill up the enumeration forms so that no genuine voters are left out of the SIR, as it happened in Bihar, where over 65 lakh names were deleted after the exercise in August 2025.

However, as the grand old party is planning to counter the ECI move, it is faced with organisational gaps in several states. Accordingly, in states where the Congress has organisational gaps, the party has asked the respective state units to appoint booth-level agents and deploy the block or mandal level workers where the BLA strength is not optimal.

The problem of organisational gaps and lack of sufficient BLAs was mentioned by some senior party functionaries during a review by the AICC on November 18. It was also suggested that accountability of office bearers at all levels should be fixed in relation to the SIR challenge, but no strict rule was formulated by the AICC, the insiders said.

Yet, as part of the monitoring system, the local workers in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have been suggested that their contribution in getting additions done to the voter list would be factored in when the party would decide who should get a chance in the coming local body elections. This has spurned a lot of local leaders into action in their respective areas with an eye on the 2026 local body elections.

"The strategy to deal with the SIR has been discussed with the state and AICC leaders. It has been decided that our workers will ensure active and strong participation in the exercise down to the booth level," AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.