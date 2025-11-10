ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Set For Major Overhaul in Jammu and Kashmir, Kharge Appoints Observers

Srinagar: The Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir which is facing an internal discord for staying away from bypolls and its alliance with the National Conference is set for a major overhaul in the union territory to renew its grassroots connections and leadership.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for selection of District Congress Committee presidents in the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a notification issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Kharge has approved the proposal for appointment of AICC observers as part of Sanghathan Srijan Abhiyan for four states for the selection of DCC presidents.

This also includes Jammu and Kashmir where the party is facing decline after its assembly elections in 2024 in which it won just six seats and didn't open its account in Jammu region, and its resentment with alliance NC which denied it a safe seat for Rajya Sabha in October this year.

The party’s local leadership in Jammu and Kashmir is divided into groups between Tariq Hameed Karra, the JK unit president, and former office bearers and senior leaders. This divided group was holding separate party functions with former Congress president Viqar Rasool and criticising Karra on social media.