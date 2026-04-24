ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Sees Opportunity As Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Join BJP Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Elections

New Delhi: After seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs announced their “merger” with the BJP, Congress sensed an opportunity about its chances in Punjab ahead of 2027 assembly elections and said it will intensify protests against the AAP government.

The Congress, which had been defeated by the AAP in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, jumped on the opportunity and claimed that, like in Rajya Sabha, the regional party would face a split in the state as well.

“Seven of their 10 Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP to boost the saffron party in the Upper House. The AAP lawmakers carried the BJP’s ideology. Hence, the transition was easy for them. The way the AAP is going, the party would split in the state as well over the coming days. These developments are going to benefit the Congress in 2027,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary in charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.

The Congress managers said the state ruling party would take a hit because of several factors, the main being that the state government was being run from Delhi and many of the Rajya Sabha MPs who moved to the BJP were part of the plan.

The Congress managers further said that the AAP had come to power in 2022 by making false charges against the then grand old party government but had been exposed before the voters over the past four years due to non-fulfilment of their promises and widespread corruption. They alleged that both the AAP and the BJP were opportunist parties that were out only to get power, while the grand old party only aimed at protecting the interests of the people of Punjab.

“The AAP and BJP are both the same in their politics. The Congress alone can protect the interests of the people of Punjab. We have been fighting against the ruling party over the past four years. The AAP came to power in 2022 by levelling false charges at the then Congress government. However, the ruling party has been exposed since then due to non-fulfilment of its promises and wide-spread corruption. The Punjab government was being run from Delhi where the AAP had lost the 2025 assembly elections to the BJP. The people of Punjab are seeking a change and we will fight for them,” they said.

To do that, the party had recently appointed new district unit heads across Punjab and was conducting a training session for them in party ideology in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was expected to address the Punjab district unit heads soon in Kangra and would guide them how to carry out protests over public issues in the run up to the 2027 assembly elections.